The short film, 'F.A.Q.' answers questions about life as a techie

Short filmmakers are dime a dozen in Technopark with new films being released online on a regular basis. The latest to hit YouTube is F. A. Q. - Frequently Asked Questions, a seven-minute-short directed by Vishnu Soman, also the protagonist of the film.

Vishnu, who has acted in short films such as Priyamvada Katharayano?, Oru Thundu Padam and Emblica, tells the story of a techie in the film. “Society has some preconceived notions about techies. For instance, we draw huge salaries, live a carefree life.... In F.A.Q, when the main character goes home, he is hounded by these queries from acquaintances. The film shows how he handles these questions, in a comical way,” says Vishnu.

The story and screenplay are by Prasanth A.K. and Praveesh P. “Besides our remuneration, people want to know when we will be going abroad on assignment. As some companies send their employees abroad on projects, many think that all those who work in Technopark get the chance to travel outside the country for work. Another common question is whether we know some person or the other working in Technopark, a campus where over 40,000 people work! The story is very close to reality and the idea was born of casual conversations with fellow techies,” says Prasanth. The film has already won the award for the best short film at a fête organised by an MNC in the IT hub.

Editing and cinematography is by Deepak Sasikumar. The all-techie crew shot the movie inside the Technopark and in Murikkumpuzha.