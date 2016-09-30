Celebrate the ‘Joy of Giving’ week with actor T.M. Karthik, who’s doing his bit by requesting people to repay him in kind for conducting workshops

T.M. Karthik will be busy next week — Daan Utsav takes place from October 2 to 8, and the stage and film actor will go around conducting workshops for corporates and schools.

What’s new is that he isn’t charging money… he is requesting people to repay him in kind.

“It all started when I was approached by Aarti Madhusudan, who does the ‘Joy of Giving’ week in Chennai, to come on board. I wasn’t sure how just speaking about giving will actually help. Isn’t it about the act rather than the money you give?”

With this thought in mind, TMK, as he is known, took it one step further. “Rather than do a play and raise funds, I thought why not conduct workshops for corporates and schools? Instead of paying money, you could repay me in kind — it could be bags of rice, clothes, whatever we feel a particular school or orphanage needs...,” he says.

TMK says that with this kind of direct impact, people can actually feel the real joy of giving. “Imagine a singer or painter teaching their art to people and getting goods in return; that would be wonderful. Each of us specialises in something. I’m imparting my art to an audience, which gets inspired to give back to society. This is a cashless way of giving and inspiring people,” says Karthik, whose last Tamil film was the Santhanam-starrer Dhilluku Dhuddu.

Some interesting events this year at Daan Utsav

* Battle of the Buffet on October 1 will see the participation of 3,500 donors, 500 volunteers and many NGOs.

* ‘MuRail’ will see corporates and NGOs create art on the walls of 12 city railway stations.

* CMRL Joy Ride is a campaign to raise money for 1,000 free rides for disadvantaged children.

* Clean up of parks in Royapuram will involve children in the neighbourhood to spruce up local green spaces.

* A smiley trail at Phoenix Mall will have people picking a part of a puzzle and completing it.

* A Yard Sale for kids will be held at the Grand Mall, where children can donate toys/books that go on sale; the proceeds will be used for charity.