Students of Ewart’s were happy going down memory lane after 50 years

How long has it been since you left school? And, how often have you gone back to your alma mater after you left? On Wednesday morning, 19 students of the 1966 batch of CSI Ewart Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Vepery, gathered for a reunion, 50 years after they left.

Teachers, doctors, bankers, corporates and others gleefully recounted their shenanigans when they were students. Most of them had planned the visit to the city especially for this.

Mitra Vasisht, formerly of the Indian Foreign Services, who had flown down from the U.S. to be part of the event, said, “It has been 50 years since we left school, but this is where we were moulded to become who we are today. It is wonderful to be back.” She also addressed the students on what they should give importance to: language, women’s rights and attitude.

One of the organisers, Hyma Ramakrishna, introduced each person present, and much to their delight, surprised them with a ‘Then and Now’ slideshow, featuring black-and-white photos from plays and annual days gone by. The organisers had also put together a short video which took them down memory lane. There was hardly a dry eye, and their excitement and enthusiasm were palpable.

As one member out of their class of 29 had recently passed away, they instituted a trophy and cash award in her memory, to be given to a student of Class IX for exhibiting exemplary courage and hard work in the face of adversity. This was handed over to the correspondent of the school, Lenora James.

They also sang several hymns — a practice they were happy to note is still followed. In conclusion, they sang the school hymn with a gusto that only comes when you truly appreciate your alma mater.