MADURAI, September 7, 2016
Updated: September 7, 2016 17:32 IST

Art that’s wearable!

SPARKLING: A jewellery collection from the artistry show at Malabar Gold and Diamonds. Photo: Special Arrangement
Malabar Gold and Diamonds brings to town a wide range of exquisite handcrafted jewellery

Here’s an opportunity for the divas of the city to indulge in some jewellery shopping. Rightly timed, the Artistry jewellery show put up by Malabar Gold and Diamonds has brought in a variety of state-of-the-art jewellery that has pumped up shopping hormones ahead of the festive season. Chunky gold chokers studded with precious stones, delicate danglers with sparkling diamonds, Kundan necklaces, solitaires, platinum jewellery and a lot more are on display at the Malabar showroom in Vishal De Mal.

“This is the third time we are holding the show in Madurai. The response has been overwhelming and we have earned loyal customers who come in for the exclusive designs,” says Sudheer Mohamed, the showroom head. “The show features assorted collection from our sub-brands. Buyers may also place orders if they want customised designs.” The highlight of the show is the sheer variety of the jewellery ranging from ethnic gem jewellery, antique, meenakari and uncut diamond jewellery. “We have pieces and sets for all occasions and wants of the customers.

The collection on display includes ‘Mine’, a range of diamond jewellery for bridal and party wear; ‘Era’, a range of grand designs in uncut diamonds; ‘Ethnix’, collection of handcrafted jewellery; ‘Precia’, collection of precious gem jewellery and ‘Starlet’, an exclusive range of kids jewellery. “Every single piece displayed in the show is unique and has an exclusivity factor to it. They are all high end jewellery and the cost may run into a couple of lakhs. Our idea of introducing such masterpieces is to offer a never before experience to the customers,” says Sudheer.

The Artistry jewellery show is on till September 11 at the Malabar Gold and Diamond Showroom from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more details, contact: 2537916

