Eighty-eight-year-old artist Mohammed Yasin speaks of art and finding inspiration in common people

Humble and contented would be ideal words to describe artist Mohammed Yasin. At a time when people are increasingly becoming ungrateful, Yasin affirms his life has been good and artistic because of the people he has met in his life. At Ailamma art Gallery, the veteran artist with a thin frame walks in with the help of a walker and his wife. A native of Hyderabad, Yasin moved to Delhi where he has been living for the last five decades. However, he comes to the city every year and it has been his dream to hold an exhibition of his works here. With a pleasing personality, he is soft spoken and converses in chaste Urdu and English. Curator and artist Koeli Mukherjee who has been instrumental in bringing Yasin’s works to the city recalls meeting the artist eleven years ago at State Art Gallery. “He had expressed his desire to hold an exhibition in Hyderabad,” she smiles. Yasin adds, “Hyderabad is my birth place and my wish to showcase my works is coming true now.”

Yasin’s drawings prove his mastery over pen and ink and give various shapes and meanings. So are his paintings which depict the surroundings. “In ’65, I became a Delhiwala,” he smiles and adds, “Art is my hobby. Aadmi kuch na kuch karna chahta hai; Bekaar toh nahin baithna chahta hai.” After he finished his higher secondary education in ’42, he moved to Hyderabad from his village and met a woman named Tahmina Bai, who introduced him to art. He was inspired by simple things in life and those themes were created on canvas. “Once I had gone to a village and saw a marriage procession. I had its impression in my mind and created a 20x40 painting. I got influenced from people and children. What I felt, I painted; Sometimes the medium was black and white and in pen or lithograph or stone or acrylic. I chose acrylic because they dry up quickly. I had no other obligation but to paint. My inspiration was people; common people.” he reminisces.

Yasin observes an artist’s skill is evident with the way he has control over a line or the colours. “Yeh Internet toh technical hai; it can’t teach art which is innate,” he points out. He has travelled to Japan, Europe and New York. “I used to mingle with people and had no reservations. I used to be invited for art camps and cherished those years. We were engrossed in art and constantly talking to other members and exchanging thoughts; only during lunch time, they would bring food otherwise, we were occupied with art. Main sabse mil julke baat cheet karta tha.”

As a parting shot, he says, “We are all human beings first. There is no discrimination with religion - Yeh Hindu hai, Muslim hai, Sikh hai, Christian hai. I used to meet everyone with a open heart and they also liked me very much.”