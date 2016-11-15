Martin Garrix gave dance lovers a dose of his music and display of his energy

When EDM sensation Martin Garrix reached Hyderabad to play at the Sunburn Arena as a build up to the Sunburn fest in Pune, youngsters thronged the scene in hordes, numbers swelling until the venue was packed beyond its capacity.

Most of Martin’s fans came sporting +X either on caps or wrist band; both symbols represent his name.

Winner of numerous music awards since he began, Martin Garrix’s constant rise on the charts isn’t new to the ones who follow EDM. He struck gold with his track ‘Animals’ topping the sales charts in late 2013 and that marked the beginning of the then17-year-old talent’s remarkable career.

Everyone yearned to hear his remix of one of the biggest pop singles of recent years—The Weekend’s Can’t Feel My Face and Don’t Look Down which hit 210 million plays. So, when the young DJ finally made his entry with the screens on display tuning in and out between black and metallic, the screams of boys and girls alike hit the sky.

Within no time, the scene turned ecstatic as the infectious music wouldn’t allow anyone to stay glued to the seats. It was a scene of pure energy as young and grown ups sang, cheered, screamed and held their phones up to grab a few bytes for their social media feeds.

Martin’s energy is infectious, as he jumps up and down the table to cheer the crowd every now and then. The confetti cannons and the amazing light and sound co ordination added to the mood. The young DJ played for over two hours without a break and he sure knows how to keep the dance loving crowd engaged while he played.

Martin might be young but it is said that he made it clear about promoting other artistes, and has also made his first foray into scoring film music — all the while working on his debut album and his live shows. It’s no wonder that he got featured by Rolling Stone among their list of ‘18 Teens Shaking Up Pop Culture’.

The show ended like the way it began - right on time, thus leaving the ‘one more’ screaming crowd quite disappointed.

On the sidelights: For an event of that size, the hand held scanners for women were all piled up in one corner and the ladysecurity stafff did a rather shoddy job of frisking.

At the age verification counter, young girls got away with fake IDs. Age verification was required to buy liquor inside. Inside the arena though, stringent security left no space for mischief makers.