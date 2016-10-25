It is Deepavali and a time for celebration. Why not involve our lakes in this? United Way Bengaluru, K.R. Pura Kere Mattu Parisara Samrakshana Trust, and BBMP have together come up with the idea of ‘Kere Deepotsava’, an eco-friendly celebration of Deepavali amidst the serene, glistening and rejuvenated Kowdenahalli Lake near Ramamurthy Nagar on October 26 from 4 p.m to 6 p.m.

A treat to the senses, the lake periphery will be lit with a spectacular array of lamps, the air will be perfumed with the burning of organic and blended essential oils which will be used in the earthen diyas, cultural festivities, educational talks and the entire event will be rounded off with the savouring of traditional sweets.

The highlight of the event will of course be the interaction and engagement with the community members who are the custodians of the lake. G. Padmavathi, Mayor, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike will be the chief guest and RJ Raaj of Red FM will emcee the event.

(For more details visit www.uwbengaluru.org )