The Yellow Chilli serves up familiar, much-loved dishes to provide a satisfying North Indian dining experience

The one big takeway from a visit to The Yellow Chilli on Church Street is that the secret to great North Indian cuisine often lies in pastes and marination. Tomato and onion play starring roles throughout the menu, and everything that appears on our plate looks sufficiently creamy and desirable without losing the comforting familiarity we associate with Indian cuisine.

Speaking of tomato, it headlines the tomato basil shorba we start our meal with. The light soup exudes the aforementioned familiarity, but adds a herby edge and just the right amount of spice to give the palate a wake up call before a meal. Soup lovers can also choose from coconut zaffrani shorba, a coconut milk broth infused with saffron, the kashmiri murgh yakhni shorba, and favourties like sweet corn soup.

On the salad front, santri murgh chaat, which mixes shredded tandoori chicken with a hint of orange, is one to check out.

The starters portion of the menu has enough to keep any lover of North Indian cuisine happy, with vegetable options ranging from a harippa paneer tikka, (a slab of cottage cheese coated with spices) to shabnam ke moti (cheese filled mushrooms). For the meat lovers, there are options like murgh angar bedgi, which throw some chillis into the mix, kali mirch methi fish tikka, the tandoor cooked bhatti ka jhinga prawns, and mixed grill options for those who want a taste of it all.

Since no meal can be complete without Indian breads, we tried out a few. Among the specials on the menu are the ever popular laccha paratha, the buttery pyaaz mirchi roti with tiny onion fragments adding flavour to the bread, and the peshawar naan, which sees the bread coated with fennel and sesame. If you're looking for a change from regular breads, the latter two are worth checking out.

The breads themselves are no good without some good curry, and representing the staple dal was lalla mussa dal, which forgoes regular ingredients like kidney beans for lentils, and is cooked overnight. For a little more spice and flavour, the lapda chicken, which gives off a hint of ginger, is worth a shot. However, our personal favourite was shaam savera, which has a delicious cheese-filled spinach kofta floating in tomato gravy. Pair it with some pyaaz mirchi roti for great results.

Apart from these, there are other preparations such as adraki dhaniya paneer, and gurha dum ke aloo, ensuring vegetarians have plenty of choice.

To wash it all down, give the citrusy santra tantra a shot. The mixture of orange, fennel and ginger is not only neutral enough to not interfere with all the flavours on offer, but is also a great digestive drink.

After sampling a range of The Yellow Chilli's offerings, we indulged our sweet tooth with a traditional kesari kulfi, bringing our North Indian culinary exploration to a satisfying end.

Food for thought

The Yellow Chilli is on the 2nd floor, Building 3, M.S.R. Westpark, Church Street.

Ambiance: Casual and accessible, whether for a family dinner or after work get together

Wallet factor: Rs. 1,200 for two