The Diwali cheer is on and perhaps everybody is planning special feasts at home over the weekend. Chef RajMohan, who heads the Hotel Management & Catering Science department in Mary Matha College of Arts and Science at Periyakulam, shares some special recipes for the festive season.

Mutton Chur Kulambu

Ingredients:

Mutton: One kg; Ginger paste, Curry masala and coriander powder: Two Tbsp each; Garlic paste: 1.5 Tbsp; Chilli powder: 2.5 Tbsp; Turmeric powder: 3/4th Tsp; Tomato (diced): Two; Gingelly oil: 60 ml; Salt to tste.

For tempering: Gingelly oil: Three Tbsp; Saunf: 0.5 Tsp; Chopped shallots: 100 gm; Few curry leaves.

For making coconut paste: Coconut (Big): One; Saunf: 0.5 Tsp; Poppy seeds: One Tbsp.

Preparation:

After thoroughly washing the mutton pieces, add ginger and garlic paste with salt to it and sauté in a pressure cooker till the water content in mutton dries up.

Then add gingelly oil, chilli, coriander and turmeric powder. Fry it well till the masala powders coat the over mutton. Saute further till oil separates from mutton. To this add required amount of water, diced tomatoes and curry masala powder. Mix everything well and let it boil. Now close the cooker and let the mutton to cook well.

In a pan, pour gingelly oil and temper saunf, shallots and curry leaves. Fry the shallots till golden in colour. Pour the cooked mutton into this tadka and mix well. Add to this finely ground coconut, saunf and poppy seeds. Stir well and cook it on simmer till the aroma spreads and the oil floats on top of the curry. Now the Mutton Chur Kulambu is ready to be served hot.

Milagu Kari

Ingredients:

Mutton: One kg; Crushed ginger and slit green chilli: Two each; Gingelly oil: 50 ml; Salt to taste and few curry leaves.

For making coarse Milagu kari masala powder: Whole black peppercorns: Three Tbsp; Cumin seeds: 1.5 Tsp.

Preparation:

Take the milagu kari masala ingredients and grind into a coarse powder. In a pressure cooker, add mutton, ginger and salt. Fry till water in mutton is dry and then add green chillies and milagu kari coarse masala powder. Stir well and add required amount of water. First allow it to boil and then close the pressure cooker with lid to cook the mutton well.

Heat gingelly oil in a kadai, splutter curry leaves. Pour the cooked mutton mixture and stir well. Continue to cook till the preparation becomes semi dry in consistency. Serve hot. It goes well with Idli, dosa and steamed rice.

NattuKozhi Varutha Kulambu

Ingredients:

Country chicken: One kg; Chilli powder: Three Tbsp; Coriander powder: Four Tbsp: Turmeric powder: 3/4th Tsp; Curry masala powder: Two Tbsp; Salt to taste

For Varutha coconut masala: Coconut (Big): Two; Ginger: 30 gm; Garlic: 15 cloves; Whole black Pepper corns and poppy seeds: One Tbsp each; Cumin seeds: Half Tsp; Saunf: One Tsp; Chopped shallots: 100 gm

For Tempering: Gingelly oil: 100 ml; Few curry leaves

Preparation:

Put country chicken in a heavy bottomed vessel, add chilli, salt, coriander, turmeric and curry masala powder into it. Add enough water to cook the country chicken. Add half the quantity of gingelly oil while cooking the country chicken.

Heat remaining portion of gingelly oil in a pan. Add whole black pepper corns, saunf, cumin seeds and poppy seeds. Once the spices start spluttering, add shallots, coconut, ginger and garlic and fry till golden in colour. Make a fine paste of this varutha coconut and spice mixture.

when the country chicken is half done, add the varutha coconut paste into the boiling country chicken and well. Allow the chicken to cook on simmering fire. Once oil floats on the top of the kulambu, do the seasoning. Mix well and serve hot with either idli, dosa or steamed rice.

Mohanthaal

Ingredients:

Gram flour: 100gms; Sugar: 200gms; Water: 160 ml; Cardamom powder: One Tsp; Saffron: A pinch; Ghee: 50 ml; Milk: One Tbsp; Pistachio nuts for garnish.

Preparation:

In a bowl sieve the gram flour and add one Tbsp ghee and the milk. Mix well till the whole mixture gets a soft fine crumble texture. Take sugar and water in a separate vessel and add the saffron and cardamom powder into it. Mix it well into one string consistency sugar syrup.

Take a heavy bottomed vessel pour the ghee in it. Once it melts add the gram flour mixture and fry it nicely without changing the gram flour colour. Gradually pour the sugar syrup into gram flour mixture and keep stirring. Once the mixture reaches semi-soft consistency, pour the mixture into the greased tray. Put pista over the Mohanthaal as garnish. Cut into the desired shape once the Mohanthaal is set well.

Kalakandh

Ingredients:

Grated paneer: 500 gm; Milk: 50ml; Condensed milk: 400 gm; Pinch of cardamom power and shavings of almond and cashew nuts.

Preparation

In a bowl, mix the grated paneer with milk and condensed milk. Heat a pan and pour this mixture into it while stirring. Allow the paneer to leave its water content and continue cooking till the water dries up. As the mixture starts thickening, add cardamom powder and stir well. Pour the mixture into the greased tray garnish with pistachio nuts. Leave it to cool. Then cover and keep the kalakandh in freezer for 25 minutes. Take out and cut it into even sized pieces and present it nicely.