The road to motivation could be harsh at times but it is all in the good spirit

Life is all about motivation. When on days you fail to motivate yourself, your friends, immediate family, colleagues and even your trainers come to the rescue. Pressure at work is inevitable, so how do we tide over it? By simply turning the pressure into a motivating step, specially when there’s a ‘appraisal review’ coming up. That’s exactly what executive chef Yogender Pal of Marriott did to drive his team towards a fitness routine that involved dance. “Funny, but it is true. I have instilled the fear of appraisals in them to see them fit. I told my team that whether they have two left feet or one, everyone should spare an hour at least twice a week for their dance fitness session. The kitchen is a busy place and we are on our feet no doubt, but how much of it is focussed towards workout? None I can say. So, I don’t just attend the dance fitness sessions myself but also make sure my team does. We do it as a team at the hotel, at no cost. If dance isn’t their style, we have also started our in-house cyclathon and walkathons. Staying fit is staying healthy and we have to do it,” he says.

To keep her colleagues fit and motivated Suhasini Pradeep head of marketing and communications at a star property and also a trained dancer conducts dance classes for her colleagues post work. She says, “Workout can be fun with company. Me being a non-gym person, I love dance as a way to stay fit. I’m a foodie, but thanks to the cardio I do, I haven’t let all those calories settle on me.”

It isn’t just the workouts that need motivation. Every runner who runs for fitness will have a story of their source of inspiration — some by chance and some through the couch to 5k runs. “Fitness is very infectious, especially outdoor activities. I never thought of doing a marathon until I was forced by my wife. I could hardly run but the scene was energetic and infectious. These days I am an early riser only to go meet the new friends I have found in beginners like me. It isn’t only about running as an activity. I feel a good start to the day makes it a nicer one,” says Naren Kumar a software employee.

Sometimes a little push can bring out hidden talents in others. Sukanya Kumar, a homemaker is known to be a house mouse by her neighbours, “Not anymore,” she says. “I was new to Manikonda and I didn’t know my neighbours. Everything changed after a handball match. They didn’t know I was a handball player in Tirupati. So, when my apartment’s recreation area was all set for a match and I was cajoled to play, the dormant player in me woke up. Later my team said, my participation led our team to win. It was a good start and thankfully I was a part of the enthusiastic group,” says Sukanya. Will she be participating in more such events? “Now that I won a tournament, I am even up to play cricket,” she laughs.