Dr. R. Saravanan served up a delicious meal to prove his point that a plant-based diet is both healthy and tasty

“Man does not live by salad alone.” When Dr. R. Saravanan pronounced this or words to that effect, my anxious heart calmed down.

The 32-year-old homeopath was in town to talk about plant-based food and was rounding up the session with a gluten-free, dairy-free, oil-free and sugar-free buffet. So, in my fevered imagination, I imagined a table groaning under sprouts, lettuce, barley and may be some fruits and bird seed that would be dinner. I am relieved to report it wasn’t. It was a surprisingly tasty and filling meal, worthy of second helpings too. But more about that later.

“Rethink Food” was the subject under discussion. Dr. Saravanan said that he had come to the conclusion that the right diet was the key to good health by his own experience and what he calls his ‘healing journey’. As a sickly child with asthma, eczema, any number of allergies and irritable bowel syndrome, “I was administered medicines, steroids and so many treatments that did not help at all.”

As he grew older, he began to read up and decided to modify his diet to see if that would help. It did, but not completely. By extensive reading, attending diet-related conferences and workshops and his own trial and error, he finally arrived at a meal plan that cured his eczema, asthma and other persistent ailments.

Saravanan says the feeling of ridding himself of ailments that he had carried through childhood was a revelation. He decided to share some of the things he learnt with people. He confesses that, while he completely eliminated the use of milk, curd and other dairy products from his food, it was very difficult. “I grew up on a staple of curd and rice, and couldn’t imagine life without it.” It was even tougher convincing his mom who backed down only after she saw how dramatically her son’s health improved. Dr. Saravanan reiterates that we should listen to our ‘body wisdom’ that is unerring when it tells us what works for us and what doesn’t.

Plant food is the key to good health, he said. Referring to colourful fruits and vegetables, he urged, “Eat a rainbow! There are so many vegetables that can provide us everything we require. Vitamins, calcium, iron...” In the course of his journey of discovery about healthy food, Saravanan discovered how we could have food that was both healthy and tasty. At this juncture, he reassured us that healthy food did not mean salads alone.

Following a plant-based diet has reversed type two diabetes, he said, and reduced blood pressure in patients and offered enormous health benefits not least being ridding oneself of allergies, skin conditions and excess weight. Dr. Saravanan has contributed a chapter to the book Rethink Food:100 + doctors can’t be wrong where doctors, nutritionists and athletes from around the world have written about the importance of plant-based food with evidence to prove how it has worked for them or their patients.

The audience had many questions. There were some indignant rebuttals to the suggestion to give up dairy. Diabetics asked if it was okay to consume fruits and there were concerns about harmful chemicals going into our body despite our best efforts. Dr. Saravanan calmly responded to the questions and cautioned the that one should consult doctors before drastically changing diet. And then invited us all for the meal.

The delicious soup alone was worth attending the workshop. It was a Lebanese lentil soup that deserves full marks. Not once did I feel that I was having a sad substitute for the real thing. It had a robust flavour, great texture and I could have made an entire meal of it. Mint-flavoured pulau, a Turkish salad, Chettinad mushroom, a delicious sweet potato starter and steamed millet roti stopped conversations for a while. After which there was a beeline for the deserts — gajar ka halwa, banana fritters and an unbelievably tasty date sauce to go with them.

Ranjana Singhal, who organised the event, invited those present to offer feedback. “I know I can’t serve all this on my restaurant menu, but I can certainly incorporate some of it. People are looking for lifestyle changes and I should be able to offer them an alternative that is tasty as well.” She added that her executive chef was consulting Dr. Saravanan to see what the restaurant could adopt.

Takeaways

Food can be a medicine that cures or a poison that causes illness

Carbs are NOT the problem, refined Carbs are

Sesame seeds have 10 times more calcium than milk

Eat when you are hungry. Digestion and assimilation are best then

Every fruit and vegetable has a phytonutrient that has healing powers

There are plenty of alternatives to milk and butter. Use soya milk, almond milk and nut butters

