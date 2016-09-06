Down Under appears in a delicious avatar as chefs explore its cuisine on the small screen

HYDERABAD: Switch on the telly and you spot a happy go-lucky chef Vicky Ratnani in the picturesque locales of Australia. As he prepares a Sydney rock lobster, he takes foodies across a gastronomical tour of Australia.

Change the channel and a cheerful Anjum Anand is on an Australian holiday and dons the chef’s hat. The British-Indian food writer and chef is on a spice trail and prepares Indian delicacies with a twist for Australians.

While Maeve O’ Meara takes the viewers on an Australian food safari, a few months ago chef Sanjeev Kapoor explored Australian cuisine and narrated the Australian sojourn through his shows. Clearly viewers are experiencing cuisine from Down Under in a delicious avatar, through the chefs’ eyes.

Chef Vicky explains the reasons for choosing Australia. “Today, travel has become an innate part of the urban lifestyle. When looking for new destinations and unique experiences, Australia fits the bill; it as emerged as a destination for a range of travellers, from honeymooners, independent travellers to families,” he states.

Anjum, who has visited Australia often, felt Autralians lacked awareness of Indian food. “Australians are a nation of food lovers and cooks but there is a lack of exploration of real Indian food and a fear of cooking it. The series introduces Australians to Indian dishes that are not just curries; it showcases the variety of regional Indian food.” The show is playful and has fusion food.

Maeve O’Meara keeps viewers enthralled with her food journey across Australia as she explores 13 delicious cuisines. Every episode focuses on the cuisine of one community in Australia and professional chefs and home cooks also dole out their tips, secrets and favourites.

Anjum shares her experiences. “It isn’t often that you relocate to the other side of the world with the family and immerse yourself in a different life. I didn’t know how cold it gets in parts of Australia. I was completely unprepared and spent a lot of time in multiple layers of clothing, even when cooking.”

With a focus on creating delicacies inspired by local ingredients, Vicky whips up culinary delights of Sydney, Melbourne, Gold Coast and Adelaide like Salmon wrapped on a paperbark and prawn and tomato cocktail. “The only challenge was choosing what to cook from the vast variety of fresh produce available in the country,” he smiles and adds, “Australia’s gastronomical offerings are a mix of flavours and styles. The food scene is vibrant and progressive and Australians have their own interpretation of continental food.”

Anjum also explores Australian cuisine in the show and speaks about her favourite culinary outing: a night market. “The range of food was amazing. You could eat everything there: from Indian chaat, to Southern American BBQ pulled pork to pancakes. It was a complete immersion into the heart of the current food scene in Melbourne and very exciting.”

Why this fascination for exploring Australian cuisine among chefs? “Australia has great produce and a foodie culture. I always had a fascination for Australia and insisted to my husband that we go there for our honeymoon. I thought we’d never go back as it’s so far from England . Fast forward a decade and we both go at least once or twice a year for work,” she sums up.