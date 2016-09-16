We meet four pampered pooches that do more than just lick, slobber and chase after a ball — they go to office... every day!

For some offices, having a dog around is as normal as having a photocopy machine. These furry, cuddly stress busters, lighten up the environment at work — no wonder, in many workplaces they now hold all important positions, ‘Chief Fun Officer’ being the most popular designation. MetroPlus meets four pampered pooches who hold day jobs.

Goofy

He’s got the aura of a dignified old man, except he isn’t one. But you can’t say that aloud because this pooch believes he’s just like his human friends. In fact, when you serve him Pedigree in his favourite food bowl, he looks hurt. He then makes it clear he’d rather chomp on chicken rice and winglets like his colleagues.

Seventeen-year-old Goofy is truly a divo. He’s at work in an office every day and even has a visiting card with his designation printed on it. As of now, he’s copy writer, visualiser and office dog at OPN Advertising on Cenotaph Road in Chennai. A beautiful mix of Lhasa Apso and Terrier, he was found abandoned at a tea shop 10 years back. Chockalingam S. and Bala Manian, who started OPN Advertising and are Goofy’s family now, say he’s the “lord and master of the office”.

“He’s kindly consented to a flat structure so all of us are equals. He thinks the organisation runs to take care of him and entertain him and when he’s bored you can work,” laughs Bala. But the staff isn’t complaining. They are more than happy taking him for a walk, feeding him or just curling up next to him. Since Goofiy s too posh to bark, the office is usually calm. Except when he is objecting to the sound of motorbikes or gas cylinders being lugged around. That’s why the office uses induction cookers now.

By the way, he also has a loyal fan following. So loyal that past employees and interns come back every now and then just to chill with Goofy.

Mike

This guy was always a bit of a geek. No wonder he’s a librarian now.

Mike started going to his work place — Discover Kids in Bangalore — as a little pup. He would walk straight to his favourite shelf, pull out a couple of books and plonk down with them — sometimes pretending to read and at other times curiously staring or slobbering all over them.

Seven years later Mike is a now a big, fluffy, friendly Golden Retriever Librarian. Admittedly, he towers over some of the little kids who come to the library. But that doesn’t deter them. “Some of them think of him as their stuffed toy,” laughs Shubhashini Rajesh, who began this library 12 years ago.

As she chats, Mike hangs around, earnestly supervising the children who are poring over classics, fairytales and encyclopaedias. His office hours are flexible, and on days he’s tired, he chills at home. But with constant queries of ‘Where is Mike,’ from wide-eyed kids, it’s not often the four-legged ball of fur can take a day off.

Hugo

His royal highness has to have that spot right under the air-conditioner. He doesn’t care if a meeting is in progress in the conference room; he has to have his afternoon nap. And at other times, he’s busy at work, licking friendly employees in the Chumbak office in Bangalore, and officiously sitting on a chair, discussing new product designs with his two-legged friends.

This one-year-old Labrador is the Chief Fun Officer here. And fun he is. Sometimes Hugo is the muse for the photographers here. They shoot him in the studio and he sits there like a superstar who’s used to all the attention.

He walks into office by 10 a.m. with his folks Vivek Prabhakar and Shubhra Chadda (owners of Chumbak), and does his routine parade around the building. Up the stairs, through the aisles he goes, sniffing about and nonchalantly collecting hugs and pats. With employees constantly sneaking him treats, Hugo is getting chubbier by the day. But he believes all those walks on the terrace will keep him in great shape.

Harley

He’s probably the only person who misses his work place on his day off. Harley loves accompanying Arunodaya Reddy to his store Pets 101 every evening.

“If I don’t go to work, he looks sad. So sometimes, I just drop him at work even if I don’t have to go,” says Reddy. Harley is a recognisable face in Besant Nagar. No wonder, for many people, the store’s better known as Harley’s shop than Pets 101.

This six-year-old Golden Retriever prances around the store, acting like the owner, and enjoys being pampered by those who walk in. Younger puppies come in to socialise with him as he’s gentle. Some people even sit and have long conversations with him. “An office-going girl would come and play with Harley every day. Six months back, she came to us and was sobbing. I asked her what happened, and she said she’s getting transferred and she’s going to miss Harley,” says Reddy.

Among the pet’s many buddies is Sasidev, a cricketer who’s now playing for Chepauk Super Gillies at the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League. He takes him for a walk every day and Harley is absolutely delighted to see him. Now that Sasi is travelling, he makes calls to enquire about his friend. In the meantime, there are others gladly taking long walks with him when he’s not too busy playing with the squeaky toys in the store.