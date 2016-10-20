If you’re looking to give away something extra special this season, or just looking to impress your near and dear ones, here is a list from across the city

Healthy hampers

Terra Foods has Deepavali special box options with new items like a vegan almond kathli, kuthiravali kuchi murukku and classics like their filter coffee mysore pak and a healthy millet flakes mixture. You can either pick up one of their sweet boxes or have your own hamper customised to preference with a selection of their offerings.

Terra has outlets in Alwarpet, Anna Nagar and Neelankarai. Call 4282 1088 or 95519 95512 for more details.

Gourmet gifting

Amalya, the lifestyle boutique at The Leela has a range of luxurious gourmet hampers, ranging from the Festive, with diyas and chocolates, to the Italian Extravaganza, that has pasta and sauces along with a bottle of imported white or red wine, and the high-end champagne hamper, which comes with Chandon Brut Rose, champagne flutes, a chiller and snacks. Prices start at Rs.1,800 onwards.

For details, call: 33661234.

Chocolate cheer

Other than a special festive drink, Starbucks is also selling their exclusive gift sets that feature cocoa-filled confections packed with flavours like coffee, hazelnut, salted caramel, dark Orange, roasted almonds and fruit and nut. The boxes come in two sizes, of 16 and 24 pieces. You can also opt to personalise a Deepavali gift hamper there, and choose from whole-bean coffees, mugs, tumblers, coasters and chocolates. Available at all Starbucks outlets.

Luxury love

Taj Hotels have a range of food, wine and gift hampers on offer at all their hotels, that comprise traditional torans and diyas, as well as handcrafted candles, aroma oil diffusers and other items. If you’re looking for something really exclusive, their Diwali sparkle hamper from Taj Club House comes with a bottle of premium Scotch, red wine, Italian eucalyptus honey, in addition to chocolates, mithai and dry fruits. Prices range from Rs 2,000 to Rs .15,000.

Stand out

If you’re looking to stand out among the myriads of mithai boxes this season, Indiska Magic on Harrington Road has two unique options – Arabic sweets and continental confectionary.

Choose between a range of baklava, kunafa and Arabic Cookies or go the other route with Turkish delight, choco almond flakes, almond Florentine, date tamreya and more, to give your loved ones a happy surprise.

Call 91766 80605 for more details.