At BG’s discover a whole range of preparations high on innovation

If there is one thing that describes the food at BG’s in Fairfield by Marriott, Bellandur, it is the twist. Chef Pavan Chennam has given pleasant tweaks to the dishes presented at this poolside bar and restaurant which also has a live kitchen counter. Be it their chilled pizza, shotgun chicken or cocktails such as narangi tharra or revolver, innovation dominates the menu which offers a mix of West Asian cuisine, seafood, world grills and some light bites.

We begin our rendezvous with edamame beans, blanched and tossed with sea salt. Nutritious and delicious at the same time, the pods are blanched and tossed with sea salt. Next was their signature preparation, chilled pizza with a tortilla base with a liberal topping of Japanese mayo and not to forget the flavourful truffles and rock salt. The thought of cold pizza is annoying to many but this one is a sheer delight for all the ingredients come together so well.

Next was prawn tempura which scored on its succulence but it was fried jumbo olives which stood apart on account of its rarity and a blend of flavours. The next dish was again high on innovation. The chef merged Spanish and Mexican cuisines to churn out his empanadas whose dough was deep fried enchilladas served with green goddess dressing.

Shotgun chicken is one of their most popular dishes and you can see why. A fun take on chicken 65, the spicy dish goes well with their equally fun cocktails. I tried a few like mugga, which is a steel mug with peach syrup and a bottle of beer upturned into it. Revolver is a potion of gin, whiskey, earl grey tea and cinnamon reduction. There was narangi tharra too boasting flavours of orange, cranberry and peach.

We then move on to the main course with the grilled New Zealand lamb chops with blue cheese mash and grilled vegetables and rosemary jus. Lamb lovers will not forget it for a long time.

To conclude this gastronomic journey, I chose sorbets of pineapple and basil and kurmura cheese cake. You could take your pick from Calcutta paan creameux, tiramisu.