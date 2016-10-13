Seafood, fruits and desserts can tempt even die-hard calorie watchers on a trip to Queensland

If you happen to live in a coastal state blessed with an abundance of seafood, there is a certain lack of excitement when others gush about seafood. The I-have-seen-it-and-eaten-it attitude tends to smother every experience in layers of familiarity.

That attitude took a beating on a trip to Queensland, Australia where sea fresh seafood is cooked in its own flavour without being overpowered by masalas of different kinds or, sacrilegious for a Malayali, without coconut! Fresh, local and organic: keywords that foodies in Australia seem to be looking out for when they eat out. And choices become all the more exciting if you are a fan of seafood.

No matter where you can travel on the coast, don’t lug your diet along. Forget the calories and relish each meal. The bounty of the sea is hard to resist and whether you have it baked, roasted, pan seared, poached or raw; each morsel is meant to be savoured. There is sea fresh fish, scallops, prawns, lobsters, crab, squid, calamari and more.

You can use your fingers to pull off the tail and behead the prawns. Nobody really cares as long as they are all biting into the delicious seafood. One of our guides tell me that her family has a seafood feast even during Christmas.

Right from the first meal, a dish of buttery soft calamari rings with a dash of lime and pepper, the seafood continues to astonish with its juicy flavours and amazing diversity.

At Bistro, a busy sea-facing eatery in Noosa, a laidback resort two hours from Brisbane, chefs seem to be competing with each other to make each culinary experience a memorable one for diners.

If the calamari has the right texture as you enjoy every bite, the delicately spiced salmon fish cake is meant to be savoured. Portions are large and the only disadvantage is that one is often forced to cut out the desserts.

The experience is repeated at Noosa Boathouse, where we feast on chunks of king fish accompanied by crisp salads. Later, for dinner at Seasons, another of the four sea-facing eateries at Noosa, we are treated to pan seared scallops and prawns that have never seen the inside of a refrigerator. Cooked in its own juices, the tender, sweet scallops are accompanied by a mild sauce and fresh watercress that enhance the taste of the scallops.

If beef is welcome on your plate, don’t forget the tender roast beef and ribs of beef garnished with sauces and salads. Or else try the lamb, equally succulent and tender. At the heritage Imperial Hotel in Eumundi, the tender meat dominates the conversation as we honour the chef by leaving our plates clean.

If the highlight of a four-course dinner at Novotel Twin Water Resorts is the seafood and the meat, the Montville Bar and Grill treats us to huge portions of grilled chicken and beef steaks.

The only disappointment is that we are again too full for the sinful desserts.

On the days you feel guilty about your diet that is on its last leg, opt for fresh fruits of all kinds. Makes you feel virtuous about food! It is not only apples, strawberries and kiwi fruit that are widely available. Papaya, watermelon, plums, grapes, bananas…the sumptuous fruit basket is hard to beat.

Moreover, at the Aromas in Noosa, breakfast translates into delightful fruitful ventures such as pancakes with generous dollops of maple syrup and fresh strawberries or muesli with yoghurt and blueberry sauce. Country eggs with mushrooms, fresh juices, mocktails and fresh fruit cuts make for healthy breakfast options.

Aussies are serious about food. Most places have that place at the corner where they sell handmade ice-creams blended with fruits and all kinds of decadent things like chocolate chips and cookies. Go for it without a second thought. Creamy, rich and just sweet enough, the ice-creams are not to be missed.

At the Maleny Dairies, it is not only ice-creams for sale.

They had award-winning golden custards and flavoured yoghurt too. Even the milk tasted fresh and sweet. Out host tells us that the milk owes it sweetness to the Guernsey cows in their dairy.

The sky is the limit when it comes to desserts and even a local market at Eumundi has a wide range of mouthwatering pastries, brownies, doughnuts, cookies and cakes, all fresh. At QT Towers on the Gold Coast, each meal was accompanied by a huge selection of confectioneries to choose from.

The delicacies crafted in sugar had many in a dilemma - to click or eat! Chocolate syringes in brownies, sugared flowers, bite-sized pastries, tarts filled with fruits, sugar carts weighed down by creamy fillings... It was a foodies’ dream come true.

(The writer was in Queensland as part of the Australian Tourism Exchange Programme 2016)