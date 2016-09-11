Despite delivering back to back hits, Koratala Siva is acutely aware of his strengths and shortcomings

Back from a thanksgiving trip to Tirupati on the success of Janatha Garage, Koratala Siva drives straight to his office to work on his fourth film. He has broken the industry sentiment about directors failing in their second film by delivering three hits in a row. He opines directors are usually in a hurry to clinch the second film (after having waited for years for their directorial debut). Then rather than put the same effort as he did for his first, the director hires a team, that’s probably why the second film fails“In my case I had enough time to work on my second film, I worked from scratch. I released the film on Amavasya, considered an inauspicious date. Aren’t babies born on that day, so can we say it is a bad thing?” he asserts.

Mixed reviews



Undeterred by the mixed reviews that Janatha Garage got, he says that NTR has strong mass appeal and the fans who were hyper with screenings at 4 am might have felt let down as his introduction scene came in late.

“Yes, numbers do affect me, because the producer has invested so many crores and I must make sure that the distributors got their money back. I can’t keep thinking I made a Sholay and not be bothered. I study the factors that worked or haven’t for it.”

He also says he doesn’t believe that once a film fails and filmmakers are unable to get dates from a star hero, they go for a second rung hero.

“It is just they (smaller heroes) pick up the phone immediately and listen to the story if your recent film is a hit, but if it is a disaster they take about month to respond. If the script is super, none will reject, it is just a myth,” he clarifies. Siva doesn’t like being preachy and is averse to his films being called message-oriented even though his earlier directorial ventures dealt with winning over enemies without violence, giving back to society and caring for the environment. He adds, “They have been linked as an integral part of the story. Janatha Garage is not like a Haritha Haram endorsement, in fact I made this script two years back. Actually, I didn’t tell the concept honestly, I just felt that the hero would look fresh if he is an environment lover; that worked. Also I used expertise of the art director and the cinematographer as I am not good in that area. My strength is writing and I believe colloquial language has more punch, so I keep my language simple.”

Life around films



Siva is aware that post Janatha Garage, people will predict his style and substance of his next films. but he is sure to surprise them.

“The fact is I get bored soon with my own scripts. I make sure that I am excited with a story and the feeling will sustain till I finish shooting. I want to continue to make good films.

Also I am scared that people might write me off; I don’t want to give people that chance. Yekkado oka wrong step vesthanemo ani bhayam (Somewhere there’s a fear that I’ll make one wrong step). My life revolves around films, I want to give it my best.”

He admits:

“I feel a part of the success is because the heroes who worked with me didn’t have a successful film before and one reasonably neat film could have been lapped up by their fans,” and adds. “Yet I will not take this success for granted.”