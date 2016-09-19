Designers from across the country meet up to network and talk trends

HYDERABAD: What do a bunch of designers do when they spend three days in a palace in each others’ company? They talk design. And so it was for the last three days at the Falaknuma palace as a clutch of architectural designers from across the country networked, bounced ideas off each other and talked trends.

Blowing smoke rings from his Cohiba in the porch of the palace overlooking Hyderabad, Zarir Mullan sank into the chair and said: “Society has to value good design. We cannot have good design when we give out contracts for the lowest bidder like the government or someone who is doing it cheaper. You have to be willing to pay. Then you get good design.”

Inside the Jade Room, designer Sanjay Patil, gave a presentation about a lobby created for a client interested in chandeliers. The solution was lighting created by undulating chain of crystals strung together across 11,000 square feet at a cost of Rs. 40 lakhs. “Most of the clients want a designer but they are always keen if they can get something for a lower price. The same set of people wouldn’t mind blowing up more money if they get it from abroad,” says Sanjay.

But almost all the designers agreed that India lags in many aspects of design and blamed the lack of creativity on the education system. “The focus of our education system is rote learning and memorising. Does an architect need to be a physics and math whiz? No. But only if a person is good in these two subjects can he become an architect. I think that is the reason for the serious lack of creativity. A rudimentary knowledge of physics and math would be enough for a designer,” says Vistasp Kharas, one of the designers who is a firm backer of minimalism.

“No design is original. Once I was happy with tinkering and created what I thought was a brilliant minimalist design. But when I went to my grandmother’s place, I realised that I had observed the same design on the four-poster bed as a child and it had inspired me,” says Vistasp Kharas.

The coming together of these designers is the brainchild of Sanjay Puri. ‘Dialogues’ is a platform for exchange of ideas and knowledge sharing. At a large exhibition, people don’t notice and there is no recall value. Here it is different. The designers get to interact with each other and learn and share in a relaxed mode. No one is going to steal someone else’s idea as each of them has a niche design philosophy.”

Ravi Jain, another well-known designer from Delhi adds, “An event like this can happen even in my office, but it will not get my undivided attention there. Here, I am in a relaxed state of mind so I am more open to ideas. I can share ideas of my design as well as marry them to products. A design has to have a function/ form/ creativity/ meant to do something. If I have achieved that, I will be happy.”

Earlier, Hyderabad-based Supraja Rao walked the designers through the 800-year history of the city. “The Nizam was the richest man in the world, and this was not very long ago. Before that the Qutb Shahis had led an equally luxurious life and they were real patrons of design. The designers who have come here are surprised by the level of sophistication and luxury this palace evokes,” says Supraja.

The event saw 30 designers make 10-minute presentations each as 12 product companies showcased their wares.