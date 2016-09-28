Demystifying the art of cooking

Judges Vikas Khanna, Kunal Kapur and Zorawar Kalra shed light on the new season of “MasterChef India” and explain why food needs to be nutritious and tasty

Keeping in mind the wide diversity of eating habits in India, the fifth season of MasterChef India is seeking to give talented chefs from across the country an opportunity to go to the next level and promote Indian cuisine globally. Premièring on Star Plus on October 1, the much awaited competition will be judged by veteran master chefs Vikas Khanna, Kunal Kapur and restaurateur Zorawar Kalra.

The new edition will see contestants from varied professions and diverse cooking styles who share a passion for food. This time round, the show will emphasise that cooking is not a daily chore but is all about dedication, knowledge, patience and expertise.

Khanna, who has been the face of the show, says: “Food has become so important in our lives that the next rock star of this country will not necessarily come from Bollywood but will come from the kitchen of India. Cooking skills of Indians are unique and complement their stories and experiences. Best way to appreciate their talent is to showcase their adventure in every dish and task which we would be assigning them.”

Describing India as a culturally diverse nation, Khanna says: “Imagination is the heart of each dish. Thankfully, we have evolved speedily as far as the culinary art goes. Culinary panorama in the nation has changed because of exposure to the international food market. A few years back finding ingredients for European and American delicacies was not all that easy but now it is possible due to the mushrooming of food markets catering to cuisines of different nations. Kids today can easily experiment with their recipes.”

Expressing his views on the scope of culinary art as a serious career choice, Kapur said: “I think we have come a long way from the time when medicine and engineering were the only few options that people used to look up to. This thought process was reflected in society. Cooking as a profession has never been encouraged but things are changing. The range of career choices for individuals have widened.”

Kalra, a new addition to the series, says: “Food is the hero of the story. Our culinary talent has undergone a sharp change. This is the way; we need to learn from anyone and everyone we can.”

Coming to the show, Kalra says he will test participants on the efficient use of modern techniques and equipments to churn out recipes that the country has never seen before. “I am always in search of fresh talent. Till now, the contestants saw from a chef’s perspective but times are now changing. Now, emphasis is laid on presentation, technique, ingredients, modernity, fusion, so that the quality and sophistication of food can be reached.”

On the criteria for judging this time, Kapur says: “Participants will be judged on the basis of their creativity, presentation, taste and their thought process.” He attributed time management as a must for an efficient chef.

Emphasising the importance of adopting sudden innovation in cooking equipments and techniques, Kalra says: “The main reason that I decided to join the show is due to my ability to master new techniques like molecular gastronomy and never seen before gadgets.”

Kalra believes that culinary education is not mandatory for budding chefs. It is the passion that counts. Emphasising the need for maintaining hygiene, the restaurateur says: “Grooming in hygiene is a compulsion for every chef. Most of the time it has been witnessed that people pay less focus on hygiene. You cannot make a business flow without keeping hygiene in mind. We normally talk less about this but through this show we are trying to cover the importance of hygiene.”

Describing Indians as spice lovers, Kalra says they are least bothered about nutrition. “The biggest entertainer for your body is food. It has to be nutritious first and then interesting. The best chef is one who takes care of taste, nutrition, hygiene, innovation, presentation and burst of flavours in the mouth, sense and fusion.”

On the thought behind behind every dish, Kapur says: “I focus on why. The bigger question to my conscious is why. There has to be a clear thought, logical progression to the dish.”