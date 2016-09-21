Deccan Rock: Edition IV, a metal music fest to be held this weekend in Hyderabad, raises a call against global warming

HYDERABAD: When it comes to social impact and bringing forth a message to the masses, the potential of music as a medium is indeed unmatched. In its ‘scream’ against global warming, Deccan Rock: Edition IV comes to Leonia Holistic Destination, Hyderabad this weekend. The metal-music fest brings together Polish metallers Behemoth, technical death metal band Meta-stasis from the UK besides six Indian metal bands- Inner Sanctum (Bengaluru), Godless (Hyderabad), Primitiv (Benagluru), Dark Helm (Pune), Elemental (Bhopal) and Primal Abuse (Hyderabad).

The fest that originated in 2009, in the past has featured Swedish band Amon Amarth, Dutch tech death band Textures and several international bands including Decapitated, Nervecell, Sybreed, Funeral in Heaven. The event at its attempt to be eco-friendly, encourages ticket buyers to plant their own tree saplings during the purchase. This is to be followed by a plantation drive to be held before the festival, with the organisers Orka Networks aiming to minimise the use of plastic at the venue. “The idea behind Deccan Rock has always been to bring down bands that probably would never have had a chance to tour India,” says the festival director Renu McGarry. She informs, Deccan Rock, as always, will be a platform to bring together established and promising Indian bands every year. The fest is expected to have an audience number close to 2000, with music enthusiasts across Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune and Chennai.

Deccan Rock: Edition IV

Metal music festival

Date: September 24, 12 pm

Venue: Leonia Holistic Destination, Hyderabad

Associate Partner: The Hindu MetroPlus

Tickets: Online booking (https://in.explara.com/e/deccan-rock--the-fourth-edition/checkout)