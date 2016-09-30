Features » Metroplus

September 30, 2016
Updated: September 30, 2016 20:02 IST

Daughter of the soil

HONOURING THE GRITTY FIGHTER Sakshi Malik being felicitated at an event
Photo: PTI
Sakshi Malik on her journey from Rohtak to Rio, and back

Whenever pushed to the wall, Sakshi Malik has a penchant for giving her best. When this pint-sized wrestler was down with five points at the Rio Olympics against a formidable opponent from Kyrgyzstan, we had almost lost hope. But Sakshi did not lose heart and will power. Against all odds, she rose to the challenge and came up with flying colours.

“During the medal winning fight, I was trailing. I knew it was now or never. At the back of my mind I was extremely conscious of the fact that I had to win a medal no matter what. ,” says Sakshi, with excitement of a teenager who has suddenly discovered mission in her life.

This steely determination developed over a period of time while undergoing training in Mokhra village of Haryana where Sakshi was put through a punishing schedule and had to knock off wrestlers twice her size.

“I would practice like boys — dig akhada, use rope to go up and down and do dand baithak. Life was hard and a struggle. It entailed seven kms of cycling, training in wrestling and then returning home in time for tuitions. So it was like a fight against time and I had to be quick in my thinking and action.”

Environment around her was friendly as well as hostile. “Though I had complete support of my father and family in going ahead and getting trained in this sport, there were neighbours who reminded us that this was a boys-only sport.” People accustomed to male-domination in every stream of life need to broaden their vision. “I think we need to change people’s mindsets. Even those opposing my decision to go into this sport changed their opinion after I emerged triumphant at Rio. Similarly, those who think that cricket is the only sport need to change their thinking. Wrestling has given us three consecutive medals. Why is attention not coming here?” Not any more as she was in the city to be the face of Datsun redi-GO SPORT.

Badhlu Ram, her grandfather, injected the passion for sports in her. “My grandfather was a wrestler; he goaded me to take up this sport early on. Mitti ke dangal mein khel kaise hota hai woh bataya. He definitely had a hand in making me what I am today. He could not see me reach this far; nevertheless he played a crucial part in making me win medal for India.”

Since then there has been no change in methodology of wrestling. “Though training in mitti ke akhade is no longer in existence, the training process is similar. Wrestling moves are still the same.”

To emphasise her point, Sakshi throws a punch . “In boxing, hitting the punching bag still remains the same.” Trying to take her out of the ring of aggression, one asks her about her comfort food in Rio. “Pizza,” she stumps me when she says with a grin. “We would eat boiled vegetables like palak too. At Olympics Village we got all kinds of food.”

On factors which worked to her advantage. Sakshi says, “Fortunately, we were send to the games much earlier to get acclimatised with the weather and familiarise ourselves with the sports facilities.”

Like any youngster, Sakshi likes dressing up well and is learning to strike a pose before the paparazzi. She was recently spotted with Sonakshi Sinha giving the media a hint of an impending biopic.

“There are no plans so far but I must say Sonakshi is competent to play me on the screen. In this event, where I was present, Sonakshi gave a wrestling stance. Things were said in a light hearted manner that she will do a biopic on me. No formal film deal has been signed till date.”

Though Sakshi mixes with film stars and loves to watch television, she has till date not watched Sultan for she looks up to real heroes. “No I did not watch it but films on wrestling are good for the public as they get to know about the hard work that goes into this sport. For me it is Sushil Kumarji whom I look up to. His victories gave me hope that I was in reckoning for a medal.”

Sakshi’s win has opened new opportunities for girls but she insists it just not about gender. “Yes I have demonstrated to girls that they can win medals at the Olympic level. After retiring from wrestling I would like to open an academy and train girls. I know that my medal has opened a window for girls but initially it was boys from our State who with consistent victories motivated us to aspire at the highest level.”

On a lighter note, one points out to her if she has broken the domination of Phogat sisters on whom Aamir Khan’s Dangal is being made.

“I do not think this is true. When I started wrestling I would hear with awe about laurels of the Phogat sisters. My dream was to get trained by Gita didi. She and her sister were leading in their weight categories. And I was motivated by their achievements. Today I have won a medal; tomorrow they will win. I will do well in my weight category and they would on theirs,” sums up Sakshi.

