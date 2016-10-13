Neichute Doulo, the recipient of Social Entrepreneur of the Year-India 2016, sees economic development as a means to end conflict in the North-East

“Realising the need to change the society is not enough as it needs to be coupled with determination to do so on one’s own steam and hard work,” is how Neichute Doulo, sums up the philosophy of his life and the one which guides the Kohima-based non-government organisation, Entrepreneurs Associates (EA) he heads as the Chief Executive Officer. Recently, Doulo received the prestigious Social Entrepreneur of the Year-India 2016 by the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship in partnership with the Jubilant Bhartia Foundation, for his work in promoting entrepreneurship and peace building in North-East India.

EA came into being 16 years ago when Doulo and his like-minded friends started the NGO with the aim to promote entrepreneurship in Nagaland and Manipur by training and mentoring unemployed youth to take up self-employment and business besides providing start up capital to start micro enterprises. It also motivated the farmers to become self-sufficient in certain crops and gave them a crash course in marketing to produce surplus to earn cash. Today EA has successfully launched the first generations of Naga and Manipuri entrepreneurs, built vibrant local markets, catalysed local production, generated local jobs and activated financial institutions. All this has given hope for peace building in the conflict-torn region. “Such endeavours channelise the energy of the young in a positive direction. In fact, we take pride in the fact that all those connected with EA have never taken recourse to alcohol, substance abuse or violence,” comments Doulo with rightful pride.

In Delhi to receive the prize, Doulo narrates some success stories. Pewete, 41, a Class V pass out felt hopelessly lost as he neither could get a job nor start a business. He was loaned Rs.20000 and trained by EA to start a small firewood and vegetables business in 2005 which has flourished, and Pewete employs 11 people now. In case of Ngonyi Krocha, the 50-year-old school dropout neither age nor qualification were on his side. Mentored and helped by EA in 2006 to set up a saw mill, today he has 32 people on rolls.

Thirtytwo-year-old Nitoshe Sema, MA in political science, was disheartened as he could not get a job. Receiving a loan for Rs.20000 and training from EA, he started selling high-end goods. Today, he is happily settled and caters to the livelihood of eight persons. In the farm sector too, Doulo points out, EA has contributed. At present Naga farmers sell potatoes and cabbage to the neighbouring States of Manipur and Assam, vegetables in which they were not self-sufficient once. The examples are innumerable considering that the organisation has so far touched the lives of 13000 youth and about 3400 farmers.

Doulo, a MA in economics from the North Eastern Hill University realised early the dependence of Naga youth on Government jobs for livelihood. “These came easy then since Government then offered them left and right with the idea to keep the youth away from violence. Unfortunately, it took away their entrepreneurial spirit while also affecting their work culture and wrecked havoc when these employment avenues were curtailed.” Seized by the need to change, Doulo and his companions went about setting an example to others by carrying luggage, selling newspapers on the roads and polishing shoes. “All this impressed upon the youngsters the dignity of labour and essence of self-help,” he explains.

While teaching the lesson of self-help, Doulo perceived the difficulties one faced to finance a business. “Though commercial banks accepted deposits and provided other services, they were shy of financing business. Even today the exposure of commercial banks in SMEs in Nagaland is far less than in other States,” reveals Doulo. Hence, in 2000, he resigned his teaching assignment at the Baptist College, Kohima and started EA to not just handhold young businessmen but also provide them seed money to start on their own. Significantly, EA’s corpus came through contribution from people. “It was a people’s movement which came into being through their efforts and money,” he says.

Managed on professional lines, EA disburses loans only after complying with due diligence norms. All loans require a guarantor and have to be repaid with 16 per cent interest. “This is necessary to ensure flow of funds for EA to sponsor more enterprises and also inculcate a sense of responsibility among the entrepreneurs,” points out Doulo. Thus, so far they have had very few cases of bad debts.

Apart from the finance what stands the first generation entrepreneurs in good stead is the training imparted by EA. Ranging from two to three months, these modules include the basics of conducting business like etiquettes to be observed while dealing with customers, value of prompt service and cheerfulness, maintenance of proper accounts and stock system. “Most importantly we inculcate in entrepreneurs a sense of fairness in them. We emphasise cheating may benefit in the short run but honest business is forever. Some of these business basics are unfortunately not taught even in business schools,” quips Doulo.

Considering the high risk in business, does EA prepare people at a psychological level? “Yes, we ready them for a hard grind and to face the ups and downs of the business,” avers Doulo.

Apart from the success stories, EA has been able to impress various stakeholders in the region too with their performance. “The banks are slowly opening to the idea of sponsoring enterprises by locals have channelised some ventures through us though these institutions definitely need to be more proactive. Likewise, youngsters too are visualising themselves not just as entrepreneurs but as job creators. Many of the successful ones have taken others under their wings for mentoring,” shares Doulo. He hopes with the call for Skill India and Make In India, self-employment will get a fillip not just in Nagaland but all over the country.