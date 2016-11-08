There are tea places in Bengaluru, where the experience goes far beyond just chai and adda, discovers SRAVASTI DATTA

Tea rooms emerged sometime in the first half of the 20th Century and were primarily believed to be frequented by women who engage in social activities. The tea drinking culture became a part of the Indian society after the British introduced it here. Now it has become a part of our daily life and tea stalls are frequented all day as a quick getaway. But, there are various kinds of tea, and so many different ways to enjoy it.

Bengaluru being the young, vibrant city, it is has taken the tea experience several notches higher with trendy tea rooms located in different corners. We sample some of them.

Infinitea

If you haven’t heard of it then visiting it must be a priority. It is charming with its classic-retro interiors and it’s tea is ubiquitous in the décor and menu.

Gaurav Saria, who founded it in 2003, speaks passionately about how he has nurtured Infinitea. “We started it as a tea and snack place. Tea has been our backbone.”

It also offers a well-thought food menu which includes pizzas and desserts. “The food business was tough. I self-taught myself. We are the first chain in the country that serves tea, scones, desserts and food around tea.”

Gaurav upped his skills and took an interest in cooking. Today he bears the title of ‘executive chef’ with pride. “I love cooking”, he says. Indeed it shows with the recently revamped menu and their bakery. As the eye travels to one among the many tea quotes that adorn the walls of Infinitea, on Cunningham Road, which reads, ‘Life’s too short for just another conversation. And a safe, predictable cup of tea,’ Gaurav concludes cheerily, ‘Instead of fine wine, we serve fine tea."

Pepper & Pekoe

Koramanagala is choc-a-bloc with tea joints. But there is something about Pepper and Pekoe that draws you to it. First, the interiors -- artistically done up with wall paintings in vibrant colours and kitsch designs by one of its founders, Rahul Raj.

Then the cheery greeting the ever-smiling and warm Nibin Jose Uthup, extends to visitors and the way he manages the tea room. Third, you are greeted by the sounds of singing and the strumming of a guitar. Last, but not the least, is the quality of tea at affordable prices.

The tea used here is the unadulterated orthodox variety. “The idea to set up a tea room goes back to my college days in Kerala. In tea shops there you have conversations over cups of tea,” starts Rahul, who founded Pepper and Pekoe with Uthup and Sreejith, who is a musician and oversees the music and arts scene. He stresses that they source tea from Kolukkumalai, said to be the highest organic tea plantation in India. “We have Ashokan who has an experience of 40 years of making tea. I brought him from Kerala. He used to make tea in my college,” beams Rahul. What makes this tea room captivating is that strangers lose all inhibitions and mingle and converse with each other.

T4U Cafe

Located in Banaswadi, this is one cool tea room with life-size, psychedelic portraits of Rajkumar and Jim Morrisson. Quite affordable, the various teas and snacks to go with them, make for a relaxing tea drinking experience.

Tea Brew

The tea here ranges from desi to lemon tea and chamomile. What makes it appealing is its continental food . If you want to catch up for tea and spend some leisure time then Tea Brew has to be your destination. It is located in Indiranagar.

Chaaye Stall

Want to relax with a cuppa, some pakodas or burgers and pasta while listening to some great music? Then Chaaye Stall, near Garuda Mall, is your place. The ambience is casual and cosy, and you can spend as much time here as you want. If you are planning an evening out where you don’t have to pay much and just want to relax with a steaming cuppa then Bengaluru has many options of tea rooms to choose from.