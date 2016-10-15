Connecting artistes of all hues

The eighth edition of Directory of Musicians and Dancers will be released in the city next week

H.S. Sudhindra, student of veteran percussionist M. Vasudev Rao and Srimushnam Raja Rao, is a busy mridanga artiste. His Suswaralaya College of Music is involved in disseminating different aspects of music and its allied subjects, bringing out rare thematic series of CDs with lesser known professional artistes, imparting education and extending medical welfare schemes to artistes.

He is also providing information about artistes’ contacts in the form of a directory, a concept unique to Bengaluru. “Since I had many addresses and phone numbers with me, I hit upon the idea of a dedicated directory of musicians. In 2002, when I brought out the first edition, there were hardly any web-related activities. The eighth edition includes artistes’ photographs spread across 3,493 listings in 50 categories of Carnatic, Hindustani and dance artistes,” says Sudhindra.

“I returned to settle down in Bengaluru from Australia after 30 years,” says Balaram Rao, a retired professor from Sydney. “With the help of Sudhindra’s book, I was able to find a good music teacher for my grand-daughter in Rajajinagar.”

Chennai-based Sriram, who organises concerts finds the directory a boon. “It’s the only one that we refer to,” he says.

It was only recently that Sudhindra decided to include Hindustani and dance artistes of the state in the directory.

“There were thousands of Carnatic artistes and the organisers started asking for Hindustani and dance artistes to complete the scene,” says Sudhindra who works for six months during each edition for creating a new database.

Most senior artistes also appreciate the endeavour that helps them be connected. “The contribution of Suswaralaya in the form of this directory is praiseworthy,” says senior vocalist M.S. Sheela. “After books such as Ugabogha Darpana, Suladi Sangraha and audio CDs, the directory is an extension of Sudhindra’s efforts to connect everyone in the music community. It is a boon for Karnataka.” she adds.

From concert halls, concerts during festivals, the series of competitions arranged in the State to artistes from Karnataka residing in other parts of the globe, everything is noted in the directory.

The directory will be released during the three-day Anniversary celebrations of of the Suswaralaya College Of Music on October 21,22 and 23.

The book will be released on October 21 at 4.30 p.m. by renowned educationist, L.S. Shyamasunder Sharma, at Sri Rama Lalitha Kala Mandira, Banashankari.

During the occasion, mridanga vidwan T.S. Chandrashekar will be conferred the title, “Swaralayashrunga” for his lifetime contributions.

For more details, call 9448059595 or visit the website www.suswaralaya.org