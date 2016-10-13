Whether it is on TV or at the movies, comedy rules the roost in Kannada. Catch Comedy Khiladigalu and Nataraja Service

Out next week

Director Pavan Wadeyar’s fans and comic hero Sharan’s fans have much to look forward to this October. Their latest film Nataraja Service is all set for an October 20 release. The trailer is out and drawing a lot of curiosity. Pavan, who debuted as director in 2012 with Govindaya Namaha, is following the same success formula. If Govindaya Namaha gave the superhit song ‘Pyarge Aagbittaite’ that mixed Shivajinagar Urdu and Kannada to great effect, Nataraja Service has the hugely-popular ‘Allah Allah’. The film’s music is composed by Anoop Seelin. Sharan has even done a Sonu Nigam -- he dressed up as a beggar and sang on the streets of the city -- to great effect. The romcom stars Mayuri opposite Sharan. The film is produced by N.S. Rajkumar and presented by Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar who’s also sung the title track. Nataraja Service has been shot in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Davanagere, Mandya, Dandeli and Sirsi.

****

The reality show returns

If you enjoy comedy, here’s what you should be tuning into on TV. If you’re bored and tired of soppy soaps, Zee Kannada’s is back with a fresh season of their popular reality show Comedy Khiladigalu. The icing on the cake are the judges. Comedy king Jaggesh and the man with a quirky comic sense, director Yograj Bhat team up with actress Rakshita Prem. The reality show is hosted by Master Anand. The channel recently conducted auditions across Karnataka to pick 14 contestants from over 5,000 aspirants. It will be aired from October 15 on Zee Kannada on Saturdays and Sundays at 9 p.m.

***

Everyone is warming up to it

It’s hardly been four days since Bigg Boss Kannada Season 4 took off on TV, and after the initial bonhomie, the drama has already begun -- the contestants have milked a cow, tried to solve a Rubik’s cube and failed, had little tiffs, and it is time for the first round of elimination. The show has pitted a wide variety of people against each other. Actor-politician Malavika Avinash, director Pratham of Dewrawne Bidu Guru fame, actor Karunya Ram, actor and filmmaker Mohan, singer Chaitra H.G., TV anchor Sheetal Shetty, Sparsha actor Rekha, anchor Niranjan Deshpandey, social media maverick and activist Kirik Keerthi, TV stars Sanjana Chidanand and Shalini, Vanisri, and Kaavya Shastry of Shubha Vivaaha fame, reality show star Bhuvan Ponanna and former cricketer Dodda Ganesh form the participants in the show.