Emmy Awards glittered not just with stars but also with designs and embellishments

From stone-studded and jewel-toned ensembles to mesh numbers, floral inspiration to midriff baring cut-out detailing, the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards proved to be a feast for fashion patrons.

Here’s a round-up of our favourite trends on the red carpet this year.

Lemon leaning

If fashion flaunted at the Emmys was any indication, yellow/lemony shades seem to be a popular choice well past spring. Empire’s Taraji P. Henson looked sophisticated in a 90s inspired Vera Wang number and her choice of Lorraine Schwartz jewellery gave citron dresses cult status this season. Ellie Kemper was a show stopper in Jenny Packham’s mustard dress and Neil Lane jewellery. Angela Bassett looked lovely in a Christian Siriano gown that featured draped cape sleeves, while Minnie Driver took the lemonade game to the next level with a midriff baring side cut-out Versace ensemble.

Flower power

Florals in fall almost sounds like an oxymoron, especially when it comes to red carpet appearances, but looks like we’ve got a new trend blossoming this autumn. Kristen Bell’s whimsical low-cut champagne-shaded chiffon gown by Zuhair Murad featured just enough shimmer running through its floral print, and her tousled blonde bob complimented the look perfectly. Modern Family actor, Sarah Hyland, gave the floral trend an interesting twist. She went with a Monique Lhuillier design, teaming a floral maxi top with fitted pants. Steering away from the softer shades was Maisie William who wore a black midi dress with floral designs on the bodice.

Shine on

Sparkle and shine are a ubiquitous choice at any award show. But this year’s Emmys outdid the others. Head-to-toe embellishment was a huge trend this time. Sarah Paulson dazzled in an emerald green encrusted Prada gown. Her eyebrow game was on Fleek as were her side-swept bangs. Heidi Klum shimmered in a thigh-revealing crystal Michal Kors gown while Claire Danes sparkled in a glittering gold Schiaparelli gown and Forevermark Diamonds. Giving blue a foothold too was Shiri Appleby. Her sequined gown by Diane von Furstenberg that featured a plunging neckline, coupled with minimal make-up and jewellery grabbed eyeballs.

Black is back

The eternal classic found a good number of aficionados from among TV stars. Tori Kelly kept it classic in a black gown by Paule Ka. Her side-parted hairstyle flattered her outfit. Kudos to Kerry Washington who flaunted her baby bump so fashionably in a black strapless Brandon Maxwell gown that featured peekaboo slits. There was a bias towards black-mesh outfits. Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner’s edgy yet chic Valentino gown was loved by all. This outfit with delicate lace straps was youthful and refreshing. Her loosely braided hair too had the fashionistas talking. Ulia Louis-Dreyfus did well for herself in Carolina Herrera.

White and blush go lush

Dressed head-to-toe in a fitted shimmering nude Atelier Versace ensemble, Game of Thrones’ star, Emilia Clarke, had her blush game on point. Sofia Vergara showed off her curves in a pink and silver fitted Atelier Versace gown. Felicity Huffman wowed the shutterbugs in a floaty white sleeveless outfit by Tony Ward and Tracee Ellis Ross looked regal in that cutout-detailed one-shoulder pristine white Ralph Lauren gown. Her slick hairdo accentuated her sharp facial features. Megalyn Echikunwoke made quite the statement in her white fishtail sheer gown and oxblood lips.