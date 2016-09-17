Almonds are packed with vitamin B-6, zinc, calcium, magnesium and omega3 fatty acids. They are beneficial to your health. To absorb all those nutrients, eat almonds that are soaked in water overnight. Soaking them helps in releasing enzymes, which in turn help with digestion. Almonds keep your heart healthy, reduce blood cholesterol and increase good cholesterol. They help with weight loss and are a good source of antioxidants. Soaked almonds are also vital for fighting cancer. Cinnamon is one of the most delicious and healthiest spices. It can lower blood sugar levels, reduce heart disease and has a plethora of other health benefits. Here is an easy snack idea.

Ingredients

Egg white: 1

Cold water: 2 tspn

Whole almonds: 5 cups

Sugar: 1/2 cup or adjust to taste

Salt: 1/4 tspn

Ground cinnamon: 1/2 tspn

Method

Preheat oven to 120 degrees C. Lightly grease 10 x 15-inch jelly roll pan. Lightly beat the egg white, add water and beat until frothy but not stiff. Add the nuts and stir until well-coated. Mix sugar, salt and cinnamon, and sprinkle over the nuts. Toss to coat, and spread evenly on the prepared pan. Bake for an hour in preheated oven, stirring occasionally, until golden. Allow to cool, and then store nuts in airtight container.