Gary Mehigan says he is more engaged with food then ever before

Nothing seems to stop Chef Gary Mehigan of Masterchef fame. He was in the city to promote a new menu he has created for Ritz Carlton, Bengaluru, themed on the seven wonders of the world.

He sits down for a quick chat with Metroplus.

Excerpts:

The Masterchef stamp is stuck to you. Are you happy with that or does it restrict your growth?

No. It has been influential in Australia, my life and the world. I don’t feel like a bad actor typecast in a particular role. I feel more engaged and in love with food than I have ever been.

What does your journey with food signify to you?

It is a perfect life as far as I am concerned. These days people are cooking less and less, which is shameful. For me it is a very mindful process.

Your opinion on processed food.

I think we need to get back to the good old ways of cooking at home, understand where your food comes from. Take time to cook for others. We should start to think less about carbohydrates, proteins and start thinking about oranges, lemons, fish, meat and actual food.

Which is easier? Being a chef or celebrity?

Being a chef. You are not under the spotlight all the time. Sometimes the danger is when a woman passes by and waves, ‘Hi Gary!’ And my wife asks, ‘who’s that?’

What is appealing about Indian food?

It is a riot of colours, tastes, spices, textures and flavours. It is largely undiscovered by most of the world.

Is the Indian cooking healthy?

Yes, it is very healthy.

What would you choose – healthy or tasty?

Tasty first, but with a dash of health would be great.

On the global map, where would you rate Indian food?

That is tough. On the top with French, Malaysian and Indonesian with equal adoration.

Name some Indian dishes that you love.

Idli, dosa. They are soft and fluffy and served with tangy chutneys and sambhars. Love the fish curry with turmeric, tamarind, coconut and cloves. The list is endless.

What makes a dish special?

Like in Masterchef style it has to be a dish that has to pop up. It has to have flavour, texture and the crunch. It remains in your heart for a long time. That is a magic dish.

Will you be back soon?

Yes, this time I am doing a CEO series. But, the next time,I’d like to come here on a holiday.

Food is a lifestyle...

Food has always been a lifestyle. It is related to your culture and family. Every family cooks, eats and serves food according to their level of luxury and comfort.