As winter approaches, plant lovers need to know the dos and dont’s to keep winter flowers in pink of health

Most plant lovers in metros who have a fascination for saplings treat them with great care. They look after their saplings almost like children and get upset when they are harmed by a blinding storm or sweltering heat.

So as winter sets in, plant lovers need to make sure that they help plants to grow by giving them just the right amount of water and manure. As plants need to be in pink of health during the frosty weather, pots need to be positioned in a way that they get sufficient sunlight.

“Simply keeping them at home is not enough. Plant lovers need to observe their plants, have a relationship and know how to nourish them,” says Harpreet Ahluwalia, who has combined her interest in plant life with terracotta pottery by starting Earthly Creations.

Harsh winter takes a toll on plants. Their vulnerability can be seen from the fact that they get frost bites. “Like humans, plants too get bites while they are spread out. Plants do not know how to respond. So people fond of growing plants need to create an atmosphere around them. They need to keep them close together. Like small plants be kept under bigger ones. Balcony is the ideal place as they have a roof over them, and can be shielded from frost bites. Outside, they are prone to cold attacks,” says Harpreet.

October is the best time for growing flowers. “With the onset of winters, we need to plant flower seeds. Flowers which can be grown in winters include chrysanthemum, cineraria, calendula and marigold.”

Plant lovers need to know the methodology of protecting flowers. As flowers need soil up to five inches, one needs to take an earthen pot of six inches. After six weeks, one will see the seeds sprout into saplings.

In January, saplings face a tough time. “When plants go into hibernation or dormancy, people generally are clueless what to do with their plants during frosty weather conditions. So they start overfeeding them. As a result rotting of roots starts happening. People tend to put too much of manure, insecticide on a weekly basis. Such unmindful acts shorten the plant’s life expectancy. If the soil is wet then they do not need to water for two days.”

Corroborating her views, Madan Gopal Kohli, who has a mind boggling number of 20,000 plants on his terrace in West Delhi, says plant lovers generally do not understand the scientific aspect of keeping saplings and water them incessantly. “In October people need to water their plants on a daily basis. But in December-January they need to water them after two days. Those who recklessly water their plants are the real culprits for spread of diseases like dengue and chikunguniya in the city. Once water gets accumulated in balconies and terrace it becomes the breeding ground for mosquitoes, particularly Aedes mosquito.”

The bed for winter annuals should be prepared with a mix of farm manure, leaf mould and neem cake. “Sowing of most winter annuals should be done in nursery beds or seed pans by October. Pots need to be filled up with well prepared soil mixture. Manuring should be done before onset of November. By 15th November when the nights become cooler, lettuce, parsley and other cold loving vegetables should be sown. By November, the early flowering annuals should be put like anthmitinum, calendula, carnation and pansy,” says Harpreet.

The lawn should be given top dressing of fertilizer, urea mixed with neem cake, and from October onwards cut grass close to the ground.

Madan recommends spraying of neem powder on the soil. “While neem is important factor for nurturing plants, pesticide used by city dwellers should be avoided as it creates problem for environment and humans.”