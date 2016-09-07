The jury members of the 1st BRICS Film Festival talk about how it showcased the cultural diversity of the participating nations

We are living in an age of creativity and the fact that we belong to different cultures and speak different tongues, make us realise how diverse we are. One of the creative platforms to understand and accept universal diversity is cinema. Every city, every nation has a different culture, a different political situation, different histories and thus, different ways of showcasing that in the form of a movie. Cinema is a way of knowing and learning about the unknown lands the films come from. The 1st BRICS Film Festival, which concluded this week, showcased four representative movies from each country, gave Delhiites an opportunity to learn about Brazilian, Russian, Chinese and South African cinema along with our very own cinema. The Festival brought together nations, which represent over three billion people, to have a cultural exchange by sharing cinema, cuisine and culture. Twenty movies were selected for the competition on the basis of their cinematic, technical and contextual excellence.

Commenting on the themes of the movies selected, Kirill Razlogov, jury member and Academic Secretary of the National Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences of Russia, says, “The themes are just so diverse – from freedom to tradition to love. The problems that have been discussed in Bajirao (Mastani) are those that happen everywhere.”

BRICS is the new platform where people of different identities unite and appreciate each other’s cinematic, aesthetic and cultural sense. In a polite and excited tone, Francis Vogner do Reis, a journalist, producer, curator of film shows and the Brazilian representative, remarks, “Brazil is a very young country and unlike India, Russia and China, it does not have a tradition as old as theirs. Films represent not only our lifestyle, culture, the serious political crisis and history but they also represent a country’s diversity. Brazil is very diverse and I am so glad to be in India, a country so well-known for its diversity. For me, it is very important that we get to know each other through cinema.”

Speaking of the difference and similarities between Indian and Chinese cinema, Hou Keming, jury member and professor at the Beijing Film Academy, reflects, “In China, it is very difficult to have a beginning! It makes me really happy to be a part of the BRICS Film Festival and I congratulate India on this occasion for being such a humble host and giving this idea a very good opportunity and a strong beginning. Films are actually a way to immigrate from one nation to another. Through cinema, we cross all boundaries, mountains and bridges and it is one of the best ways to have a cultural exchange. I would like you to know that in China, we really appreciate Indian movies. As a matter of fact, the screening of Baahubali in China was very successful and appreciated.”

Representing South Africa in the jury, Xoliswa Sithole, a member of BAFTA, was much loved throughout the festival for her honest and pleasing personality. Sounding extremely impressed by Bajirao Mastani, she shares her experience. “I’m in love with your country and I will come back. Maybe I will find my Bajirao! South Africa gained independence only 22 years ago, and I will take this opportunity to tell you that we (South Africa) wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for the solidarity of India, China, Brazil and Russia. The world needs social cohesion and films help us achieve that. Cinema inspires, aspires and helps us grow economically, culturally and aesthetically.”

T. S. Nagabharana, chairperson of International Jury, applauded the movies and highlighted the significance of the Festival. “We are diverse countries with various languages. But we have one common language and that is the language of cinema. BRICS Film Festival is not only about the coming together of these five countries but it is about understanding and implementing education in cinema and cinema in education. It is through this that we will create cultural friendship and understanding. The idea is to learn together, educate each other and exist together. This festival is beginning to gather and create like-mindedness. It is to see and believe that all countries with their diversities can also have unity and a strong bonding culturally.”

Talking about their personal favourite criteria to judge a movie in another language, Nagabharana says, “The cinematic and technical part is my favourite. I really think that language definitely carries the regional aesthetics and cultural aspects but the visuals in a movie are in universal language. We all are invariably using the sign language now. It’s changing. People relate to movies in foreign languages with the same interest.”

“For me it is the feeling. Every movie is a journey and I want the story to take me with it and make me feel exactly what he/she/it is going through irrespective of the language. A thing of beauty is a joy forever no matter which language it speaks,” sums up Xoliswa.