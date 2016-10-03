L.V. Prasad’s debut directorial ‘Grihapravesam’ turns 70

It was a time when a more business savvy Y. Ramakrishna Prasad took over the governing of Saradhi Films from his elder brother Challapalli Raja Y. Sivarama Prasad and Gudavalli Ramabrahmam who was managing its production affairs, paving the way for K.S. Prakash Rao. The duo chose to film, eminent writer Tripuraneni Gopichand’s story, Grihapravesam, respecting his wish to direct the film himself. To assist him in technicalities, Prakash Rao invited L.V. Prasad then working as an assistant director in Bombay besides playing cameo roles in movies. It turned out to be a historic decision. Prasad was also signed to play the hero with Bhanumathi Ramakrishna in the female lead. As serendipity would have it, young Prasad was landed with the job of directing the movie when Gopichand opted out just before the shooting commenced. It was a rare instance when a debut hero also turned out to be a debut director. Blending banter with well-balanced emotions, Prasad made the progressive social drama into a box office hit. It is now history, how the lanky young man rose to become a great brand and one of the doyens of Indian cinema establishing various institutions connected with film industry and eye care.

Credit must go to the three visionaries — Y. Ramakrishna Prasad, K.S. Prakash Rao and Tripuraneni Gopichand for spotting Prasad’s wizardry and signing him for Grihapravesam (1946). This October marks the completion of 70 years of the film’s release. To commemorate the occasion, scions of the three visionaries, Prasad conglomerate’s chief, Ramesh Prasad, along with producer K. Krishna Mohan Rao, the eldest son of K.S Prakash Rao and Tripuraneni Gopichand’s actor-son Saichand are holding a get-together. Yesteryear heroines C. Krishnaveni, Jamuna Ramanarao, iconic directors K. Viswanath, Dasari Narayana Rao and S.S. Rajamouli are expected to participate. The celebrations will be held on October 4 at 6 p m at Prasad Labs, Hyderabad.