On World Osteoporosis Day, get an insight into the causes that lead to osteoporosis

As one of the most populous countries in the world, India is home to a very large number of osteoporosis patients. Although with advanced diagnosis and treatment options, life expectancy of people has increased beyond 80s, the bad news is that many of them live with a constant fear of “fragility fractures” caused due to osteoporosis.

Not many are aware that their bones reach maximum density in the mid-20s after which it starts declining once they are in their mid-30s. And, with women especially, the situation gets worse post-menopause because the bone-loss is at its peak during that time thereby, putting them at higher risk than men.

It is important to know that though women are more prone to suffer from osteoporosis, men too are at a greater risk. Therefore, for every individual it is important to understand that the bones are a living tissue and throughout our lives, the old bones are constantly being replaced by the new ones. When we are young, our bones definitely are denser and stronger, but as we cross 35 years, bone building no longer keeps up with bone-loss. So, basically, when loss of bone density is so great that bones fracture easily, the person is said to have osteoporosis. And as the condition develops, it may be painless, with no obvious signs or symptoms, probably that's why osteoporosis is often called as “the silent disease.”

Surprisingly, in most cases, the first sign is a fracture - be it the hip, spine or wrist. People with osteoporosis may also experience back pain or develop a curved spine or a stooped posture or forward bending of spine. Hence for anyone suffering from osteoporosis, it is important that the diagnosis and treatment should be started at the earliest so that any further bone-loss can be prevented. And, the best way to measure an individual's bone health is through a bone mineral density test called DEXA scan, a painless test similar to having an x-ray.

It is a disorder in which bone strength weakens to a point that it becomes fragile and it increases the risk of fracture. Women usually undergo a rapid bone-loss around the time of menopause due to hormonal changes. This bone-loss slows down during the post-menopausal years, but does not stop completely. Through FRAX Score, which is a Fracture Risk Assessment Tool, it can be evaluated if a woman is susceptible to any major osteoporotic fracture risk. It helps in evaluating a patient’s 10-year probability of hip fracture and major fractures like clinical spine, forearm or shoulder fracture.

Risk Factors

There are many risk factors that increase the likelihood of osteoporosis. These include being female, going through menopause and being at least 50 years old. Having small, thin bones, a family history of osteoporosis, lack of calcium and Vitamin D and sedentary lifestyle, besides underweight body type, excess abdominal fat and smoking or alcohol abuse are other reasons.

Building strong bones throughout your lifetime enables you to enjoy life during later years as it may help you live independently, free of any pain and suffering caused by broken bones.

Firstly, be well aware that once the bone-loss has happened, it cannot be replaced. But there are several ways to prevent and control osteoporosis. So the sooner you take charge of your bone health, it's better. The best way to ensure healthy bones lifetime is through gyming, getting involved in activities like yoga, pilates, dancing, aerobics, etc. Swimming is a good exercise but it doesn’t stress your bones therefore, it may not reduce your risk of osteoporosis.

So the goal in treating osteoporosis is to maintain existing bone and to stop any further loss. Also, activities like pilates and dancing help in strengthening and toning of bones and muscles. But if you are diagnosed with osteoporosis consult with your doctor before signing up for any fitness activity as certain exercises may prove to be dangerous for your bone health.

Prevention is better than cure

Good source of calcium, vitamin D and protein are essential for your bone and muscle health. Dairy foods such as milk, yoghurt, and cheese such as mozzarella, cheddar have the highest amounts of calcium. These also contain protein and other minerals that are good for bones. Fruits and green vegetables like broccoli, apricots and canned fish (with bones) like sardines and salmons are good source of calcium and proteins.

Though most of the vitamin D we get is from exposure to sunlight, however, foods rich in vitamin D includes egg yolk, salmon and tuna.

Being underweight (BMI <20) raises your risk of fracture due to osteoporosis, so be cautious. Besides, excess abdominal weight, prolonged weight-loss diets too prove to be dangerous for your bone health.

Exercising and gyming definitely promotes bone growth and strengthens muscles.

Drinking too much alcohol increases the risk of falling and fracturing a bone. Smoking too is said to increase your risk of breaking a bone by 29% and suffering a hip fracture by 68%.

(The writer is Sr. Consultant - Orthopaedics, Joint Reconstruction & Spine Surgery, BLK Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi)