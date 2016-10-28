I recently offered my support to a colleague and friend who asked me to assist her in a workshop. She said the money involved was limited, yet did not say that I would not be paid.

I, as assured, assisted her in the workshop and at its conclusion we parted. No mention of payment was made and I left the workshop without receipt of money.

On reaching home I was uncomfortable at my apparent loss of earning and cogitated about this with a friend.

My friend asked me if I had enjoyed working with the colleague and if I had felt satisfied with my efforts and contributions. To both these, my answer was ‘yes’.

My friend then recited a paraphrased sentence from Kahlil Gibran’s book The Prophet, where apparently the author says “when the fruit is ripe it falls to the earth, it does not ask earth if she is ready to receive. The tree gives its fruit without recompense.”

Perhaps, it is sometimes good to give without expecting a return, for in so doing, there is little angst felt.

