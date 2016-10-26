Djinn and Miskatonic has a show at Indigo Live Music Bar today, after being largely absent from the gigging scene for a few years

Trust a band like Djinn and Miskatonic to regretfully cancel a performance but still look at it as an opportunity. Bassist Jayaprakash Satyamurthy recalls they were slated to play at gig series Insurrection in September last year, but had to call off the show since of his bandmates had to travel on work. He adds, “It’s frustrating. It’s kind of worth it for us. We didn’t jam regularly for a while and then we started again earlier this year – we had a lot of new ideas. Something good came of it.”

Djinn, who released their debut album Forever in the Realm in 2013, have had a quiet couple of years. The last time they played live was in January 2015. So understandably, Jayaprakash says the band is excited about their upcoming show at Indigo Live Music Bar in Koramangala on October 27. He says, “When you’re working on new ideas and arranging a new song, that’s quite exhilarating. It’s been great for pumping up our morale. The gig has come at a good time.”

In the past three years, the band – which also comprises guitarist Sriram K.R., vocalist Gautam Khandige, drummer Siddharth Manoharan and guitarist Mushaf Nazeer – has been working on their follow-up to Forever in the Realm, but even that’s had its own time in limbo. It’s all been recorded, but as Jayaprakash explains, it’s only a matter of sending 50 GB of data to a mixing and mastering engineer in Mumbai.

With the second album already out of the way, the band began working on newer material, which Jayaprakash says is very different. “But we still feel they fit into the doom metal environment. Some of the new songs are shorter, faster. Our stuff is very (influenced by) Electric Wizard, Church of Misery, but I think there’s also influences of Manila Road – traces of heavy metal influences also showing up. We’re really eager to see what people make of the new material.” While they’re experimenting with a new range of sounds, trying to be as eclectic as possible a la Black Sabbath, Jayaprakash notes it won’t be a drastic departure. “We’re not certainly going to make a djent song or an out and out death metal song. We’re still focussed on the doom sound.”

He says about their setlist at Indigo Live Music Bar, “It’s going to be largely material from the second album, which we haven’t released and very new material, subsequent to recording of the second album. I think this time we’re playing only one song from our debut. It’s been a few years since our debut and we have so much new material, so we’d rather have people know where the band is at and perform it and see how it works.”

After a few years of being largely absent from the gigging scene and putting out any content at all, Jayaprakash says things will begin to change in the coming months. While the second album delay was a “mix of bad timing and bad planning”, he says the biggest takeaway is wanting to adopt the do-it-yourself ethic in the band. He says only then can it take equal precedence with their day jobs, “We’re almost ready to record the third album. The plan is to make it more streamlined and make it bigger. I think we’re using the raw spontaneity of the sound. If you don’t keep the band thing lean and agile, it can’t become bigger than anything else that you’re dealing with.”