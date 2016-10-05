Do you consider yourself to be in good shape and up for a challenge? SOORAJ RAJMOHAN lists out a few strength and endurance events to try out

Bangalore Ultra Marathon

An ultra marathon by definition is all about supreme endurance and training, as going above the regular marathon distance of 42.2 km is no easy task. However, the folks behind Bangalore Ultra are a dedicated bunch, and the marathon offers something for everyone, right from amateurs still experimenting with long distances to hardcore endurance champs training for the toughest events in the world. The marathon is spread over two days and split into multiple categories -- 12.5K and 25K for those who are still finding their feet, ultra distances of 50K, 75K, 100K and even a 24-hour challenge that sees runners try to achieve the furthest distance. “This year is the 10th edition of the marathon, and we usually see a turnout of over 1,000 people across categories,” says Arvind Krishnan, CEO of The Fuller Life, the parent company behind marathon organisers Runners For Life. “Bengaluru has many dedicated runners, who train diligently for the marathon, despite having regular jobs to get to,” he adds.

The main challenges the ultra poses, apart from the distance, is the terrain. The marathon is held in Hennur Bamboo Forest and consists mostly of trails, so runners need to train accordingly. For those looking to do the 24-hour challenge, the changing temperatures throughout the day pose the biggest obstacle.

The Bangalore Ultra will be held on November 12 and 13 at Hennur Bamboo Forest. For registration, visit http://bangaloreultra.com/registration/.

The Great Malnad Challenge

If testing endurance without punishing the soles of your feet is what you have in mind, the Great Malnad Challenge (GMC) is an option to consider. The GMC is a cycling event that has participants ride Mountain Terrain Bikes (MTB) 700 kilometres across the Western Ghats from Mysuru to Shivamogga. This is the seventh consecutive year of this event. It aims to challenge cycling enthusiasts to test themselves on a route that is 50 per cent tarmac, with the remaining made up of broken roads and off road sections. “Cycling has many advantages but not enough people take it up nowadays. The idea behind the challenge is that the competitive environment will inspire more people to try their hand at cycling and training, and attract them to the fold,” says Manjesh Chandrashekaran, founder and managing director of ICYCLE, who organise the event.

The GMC will be held from October 15 to 22. To register, visit http://www.greatmalnad

challenge.in/pricing.php.

Devil’s Circuit

Long haul endurance not your thing? Perhaps you can give Devil’s Circuit a try. The event is a five kilometre obstacle course which consists of 15 military style obstacles. It is held in a season format across cities and participants are allowed to enter multiple events across cities, with the top ten finishers getting points which are tallied at the end of the season to decide a men’s and women’s champion. “Devil's Circuit is designed in such a way that anyone can participate, regardless of whether you train diligently or just show up for fun,” says Zeba Zaidi, co-founder and CEO of Volano Entertainment, the company behind the event.

The event will be held in Bengaluru on October 9. While registrations for the Bengaluru event have closed, the next leg of the season will be held in Hyderabad on November 13, before moving to Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Goa and many more cities. “The competitive category is for those who are looking to complete every obstacle, but the non-competitive category allows participants to go through at their own pace. Because of the number of people who turn up, we often see people helping each other out and overcoming their fears as they reach the end,” Zeba says.

To register for Devil’s Circuit events, visit http://devilscircuit.com/

events/