Delhi, November 19, 2016
Born to race

Armaan Ebrahim
Armaan Ebrahim
Armaan Ebrahim, the champion racer, tells us how he does his homework before high adrenaline Formula racing

He talks about his love for driving with a lot of positive attitude.

Meet Armaan Ebrahim, a popular car racer from Chennai, son of ex-Indian F3 champion Akbar Ebrahim. He was in the Capital for the launch of new Redbull collection in India.

Excerpts from an interview:

How has your journey from a kart racer to a Formula LGB champion been?

I started karting in 2003, and in 2004, I won the karting championship. That was my domestic win. In 2005, I arrived on the international arena when I won the BMW International Championship. Overall, it has been a great journey and I am working on achieving more. I always wanted to be a motor racer.

What do you enjoy the most about competitive racing?

The good part of competitive racing is that it is very encouraging. There are so many things which we have to do at a given point of time. We have to stay confident and at the same time, maintain our balance while driving.

How do you remain mentally and physically fit?

There is a lot of training which I have to do. I go to the gym five to six times a week. It is not only about weights; I also practise breathing exercises to stay charged up. I eat light, my diet varies every time we race on a new track.

Of all the formats you have raced which you enjoyed the most and why?

I enjoyed each and every track because I think it is a part and parcel that you live with every driving track with every winning.Indeed, Lamborghini winning was amazing and in fact, I am happy with whatever I have done.

Do you feel that karting and motor sports have enough following in India?

Yes, I do think that motor sports has a decent audience. In fact, the participation is growing at a fast rate.

How can the sport be could motor sport be better promoted in India?

Domestically, the sport is doing a good job, press is also doing good job on its part especially print and social media. But the game should also be televised in order to get the reach of audience from all over the world.

At the same time, a greater level of participation is required. In this manner the sport can be promoted in India as well as internationally.

