When it comes to fashion, I can never commit to anything long-term. No wonder, despite planning a hundred times to get a tattoo on my shoulder, I still haven’t gotten down to it. Never will either.

Temporary things, on the other hand, work great for me — coloured hair extensions, wigs, nail decals, sticker tattoos, coloured lens, clip-on nose pins... You can dispose of them the moment you begin to get bored, which happens rather quickly in my case. And now, there are three more temporary accessories that are a new addition to my wardrobe.

Eyelashes

I tried my first pair of lashes a few months ago. I then fluttered them a little more than I should have... just for effect. By the end of the evening, people were convinced I had an eye problem. The second time around, things were smoother. The best part — I didn’t need mascara or waste time trying to get it out and end up looking like a raccoon. Just a dab of coconut oil on the lashes helps get rid of the mild glue that holds the fake lashes in place.

Till a few seasons ago, false eyelashes were uncommon off the runways or the big screen. Now, for many, it’s almost as normal as wearing lip gloss. You’ll be surprised at how many variants the market throws up. Remember good old Angels in Cisons Complex, Chennai? That’s where most of the city’s models get their classic long lashes from. For unusual ones, check online. There are deliberately clumpy ones and rainbow lashes that have got people going gaga on Instagram; punk-style shiny lashes (check Amazon.in); bird feathers... these are, of course, artificial; and on Nykaa.com I found my favourite — it’s a tad bizarre but it’s not that bad — lashes that have reindeer and butterflies. Hey, there’s something festive about it. Wear it for Christmas at least?

Bindi

You’re probably thinking what’s new about bindis? Lots. For starters, did you know some of them cost upwards of Rs. 1,000? They’re studded with stones and Swarovski crystals, and what not. Oh wait! I just spotted a pack that costs five grand! Gasp. Now those are bindis I’d like to use, reuse and again reuse. For that amount, the adhesive better stay for an eternity. Or else, there’s glue. BookMyBindi, a website that started last year, has a mind-boggling variety in inexplicable shapes. Think apples, pineapples, tridents, geometric shapes.... From tiny dots to larger ones that can be used as stick-on body tattoos, they have it all. You can also customise.

Dubai-based Nindi Bindi makes these accessories look like a work of art. They are handmade, bejewelled and look more like tiny pendants. They are available on Nindibindi’s Instagram and Facebook pages, and you can choose from a range of serene Buddha faces, rosettes, angels, phoenix, wings, Ganeshas...

And, on a rainy day, if you’re home and have nothing do do, but possess a large collection of bindis, try hundred layers of bindi. Take cue from a blogger who stuck one on top of the other on her forehead, till it resembled a rather colourful pimple. This way, you’ll at least keep yourself occupied and grab attention on social media.

Iron-on patches and pins

I have a thing for white shirts. Like ants to candy, I’m drawn to them. But, sometimes, people end up thinking I’m wearing the same shirt to work every day! Now, that can be a problem. So, here’s this stroke of genius, and I have Eristona and Hattie X Koovs to thank for it. These brands introduced me to to their colourful iron-on appliqué patches. They come in shapes of hot-air balloons, hearts, rainbows, goggles, kittens and more, and will make each of your outfits stand out. eBay stocks sporty patches. They can also be ironed onto bags and other fabric-based accessories. Then, there are little badges that can be pinned on too. My favourite features a lady chilling in a black swimsuit. They’re just so funky that I got a little carried away and pinned them all along the waist of a plain black skirt. I thought it looked cute... for Disneyland that is!