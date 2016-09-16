‘Bollywood always makes me laugh’: Jason Byrne

As he gears up to perform in the Capital, British comedian Jason Byrne talks about the value of humour in daily life

Comedians have a way of saying and doing things. They know exactly the kind of tone, comment or a situation which will make people laugh. But do you ever wonder what makes a comedian laugh or the kind of things that he finds funny and takes inspiration from? Britain’s celebrated comedian Jason Byrne entertains this thought and says, "My children are the funniest things in my life. Everything they do and say makes me laugh a lot. And just like old times, I watch a lot of stand-up comedy and I enjoy it but yes, my kids make me laugh the most." "Also Bollywood, the kind of special effects they use in a fight? It’s hilarious!" laughs Jason laughs.

Byrne will be performing in New Delhi for the first time this Sunday. Promising the audience high-energy and intelligent lunacy, the star of Live At The Apollo (BBC), says he will push the boundaries of comedy further than anyone else would dare. Humour according to him is the most important aspect of a man’s life. "Humour is necessary in all walks of life. Life in Ireland is very hard and people try to escape from it or neutralise it by being funny and laughing all the time. Everyone in Ireland tells stories and laughs everyday."

Being his first tour in India, Jason shares his excitement and that he has "quite a bit of knowledge on Indian culture and Bollywood. Bollywood always makes me laugh. I don’t know if it’s supposed to make you laugh but it always cracks me up. In order to entertain the Indian audience, there’s going to be stuff on Bollywood like a dance or a song and a lot to do with props."

Having performed in places like New York, Milan, Singapore, Brussels, Boston, etc, Jason feels that in order to perform internationally, you should be spontaneous and that it is not always necessary to keep in mind a country’s situation or context. "Most of my jokes and actions are thought on stage. That’s the thing about making a new audience laugh. It’s called observational stand-up. I learn about people when I’m on stage and steer my stand-up accordingly." When asked about his inspiration and comedians he looks up to, Jason answers, "You know as Amitabh Bachchan is the god of Bollywood, Billy Connolly is the god of stand-up. He was the first comedian I started watching and he’s the best the world will ever see."

The 44-year-old star, started his career with hosting a show in 1993 and "it was so bad that I did nothing for the next three years. And one day I just did and it was so much better and since then it gets better everyday." There are times in our lives when we do something and we realise that okay, this is what I will be known for, that this is the best thing about me. For Jason, this realisation came early in life and he decided that he wants to make people happy. "It is important to understand that we all have so many troubles to deal with that without humour it can be quite difficult to get through the day. You know after this one show in Australia, a guy comes up to me and says that he just had a heart surgery and instead of going home he came to my show. He was like ‘I really needed to laugh man and it just feels so good to be alive’. This is one of my favourite compliments ever. People really need to enjoy life and need to forget about work and stress and just laugh it out. A good laugh is a sign of relief and all of us need it."

Everybody, no matter which profession they are in, has a favourite work moment. One of Jason’s favourite show moments is when he performed at the Royal Variety Show for the Queen, Prince Charles and other royal family members. "After the show, Charles said that my act was ‘very funny, very very funny’. It was a good night to make the Queen and the royal family laugh."

Sharing his excitement, Jason concludes, "I am very excited to be here and see how the Indian audience receives me. I have also been warned to keep my stomach safe because there are just so many cuisines here," sums up Jason with a hearty laugh.

(Jason Byrne will perform this Sunday in Kamani Auditorium at 7 p.m.)