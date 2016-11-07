Bilingual beginning for Manjima Mohan

A film with Gautham Menon. Manjima Mohan couldn’t have asked for more

As Sahasam Swasaga Sagipo (Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada in Tamil)is gearing up for release, Manjima Mohan is a picture of excitement and confidence. This is her debut bilingual film with Naga Chaitanya and directed by Gautham Menon.

Manjima, as a child artiste had worked in a Malayalam film earlier before testing waters in Tamil and Telugu industries. “I am ready to sign projects in Telugu as I’m more confident now,” she says.

Ask her if she discusses films with her father (Vipin Mohan) who is an accomplished technician in Malayalam movie industry and she replies, “Honestly we don’t discuss technical things. He always wanted me to pursue academics. When I wanted to do films, I was scared to tell him. Later the family understood how passionate I am about acting and supported me. Now my dad even helps me choose the right scripts. His judgement is always right when it concerns me. He’s been in the industry for three decades, and as a cinematographer he knows what is right and wrong.”

Life hasn’t changed much for Manjima after becoming an actor, she admits. The only thing she misses, she says, is her family. “I miss having dinner with them, after coming back from shoot. Eating less and working out is something my job demands. But I indulge in food then go the gym,” smiles Manjima who travels alone everywhere without a chaperone.

Manjima is clear about the kind of roles that she wishes to do. “I don’t want to be categorised as a girl-next-door or someone who will come for that one song. I want to do films where I can make an impact on the audience even if the footage is less. As a matter of fact, many things have changed in Tamil and Telugu movies recently. Female actors are doing films where they are dominant. People are coming to the theatre to see girls act, not just to see them sing and dance. I think I can balance both.”

On the increasing number of Malayali actors in Telugu films, Manjima says, “I thank the audiences and filmmakers who’ve been kind enough to accept us.”