Fitness trainer, dancer Abhimanika Yadav talks of her multiple wins at the Mrs India pageant 2016

For Hyderabad-based dancer and fitness trainer Abhimanika Yadav, used to wearing her track-pants and pretty much anything that she felt comfortable in, the Mrs India experience (held recently) was a world of contrast. Giving it a shot with consistent persuasion from friends and relatives alike and winning the titles Mrs India Fitness, Mrs India Talent and Mrs India South (as part of the pageant) was nothing short of a life-changing experience. Mentored by Nayanika Chatterjee during the event, she ended up being the fourth runner up on the whole, giving her an entry into the Mrs Universe pageant to be held next year, informs Abhimanika.

“I was someone who was never much into the glamour world. Over time as I posted my pictures on social networking sites, my friends felt I had the right body and the attitude for modelling, that’s when I started getting calls for photo shoots, commercials and several assignments. As a girl, I do love dressing to perfection, but honestly, it’s tough to look good all the time. That’s how we were supposed to be at the pageant, taking care of every move we make, what we talk .It was a challenge for sure,” she accepts.

For the Mrs India Talent title she’d won, Abhimanika performed a dance act that highlighted the plight of a girl child. She was so engrossed into it that she couldn’t hold her tears for the next 10 minutes and the applause did the talking later.

“I was into Zumba and other forms of Bollywood dancing which many suggested me to do for the same. However, the theme was something that came straight out of my heart and I’m glad I went ahead with it.”

Did things go a little easy because she was into fitness prior to the event? “Not quite. There were a lot of things in it to do beyond fitness.” Her priorities post the wins, haven’t changed much.

A single parent, she enjoys dancing, training people more than ever and her world still revolves around her eight-year old son Tavish.

What she admits is her readiness for the Mrs Universe pageant.

Her parents, though initially apprehensive of her choices, are very happy for her now, they realise she couldn’t have chosen a safer avenue.

She concludes saying, “It took me a lot of struggle to be where I’m now. I think I know what makes me unique now.”