If you want to sample the best waffles in Bengaluru, these are your three must-visit places

Waffles Stories, Brigade Road

In a busy Brigade Road one can easily spot the brightly lit sign board, Waffle Stories, which is definitely alluring. As you enter, there is this smell of freshly baked chocos, with a tinge of caramel.

The interiors of the cafe have swing sets instead of seats that grab your attention instantly, and the wall with beautiful frame of waffles, makes the cafe even more attractive.

The waffles here is fresh and delicious and moreover there are different types of waffles you can try there. We tried ‘waffle split’ and ‘very berry waffle’.

‘Waffle split’ is served with waffles topped with caramel syrup, my all time favourite, and banana with little sugar powder sprinkled on top. ‘Very berry’ combined with freeze blueberry on top and berry syrup with little sugar powder tastes delicious.

The Hole in the Wall, Koramangala

The Hole in the Wall cafe has a modern, artistic-themed decor with books and artwork on the walls and attractive light wire. Hole in the wall is already famous for their food and specially for waffles. Chocolate waffle topped up with ice cream and served with chocolate syrup is a definite must try.

Other toppings available are caramel banana, Nutella, homemade chocolate sauce and condensed milk.

Hole in the wall cafe is located Kormangala 4th block.

Cafe Terra, Koramangala

Located in the same building as Rolls on wheels, Cafe Terra is decked up in bright colours, light bulbs cupped up in coloured bottles.Marvels and DC characters are framed on the walls, and a mini library packed with illustrations of every genre. With an ambience like that Cafe terra is a hide out for those with a book fetish. Waffle with fruits is a must try. Covered in slices of bananas, watermelon and pineapple, this combinations goes up to the list, as it is served hot. A cup of cold coffee will do the magic. Cafe Terra, Kormangala 1st block.