This Ganesh Chaturthi several organisations have created eco-friendly idols

Ganesha, the remover of obstacles, will be welcomed again this year on September 5. And as Bengalureans prepare to do so, some environment-conscious organisations have ensured that Ganesh Chaturthi will not be a festival of irresponsible revelry, but, one that respects the environment, the artist and the worshipper.

Within the aesthetic environs of Bimba the Art Ashram in Basavanagudi, where ‘green art’ pervades, there are earthy Gowri and Ganeshas created by traditional potters. Fully soluble unbaked river or pond silt, the idols are crafted in various traditional avataars -- Peetha Ganesha and Lotus-seated Ganesha, Gowri and Seyr Gowri.

Each idol is hand-painted by Deepika Dorai. She paints everything, from the clothes to the jewellery, in painstaking detail. The idols range in the sizes of small to four feet in height. “I have a strong desire to create Ganeshas for those who will take them home to worship,” says Deepika. “It is a lovely way to get into the space of the devotee and their God. It is a private space. That inspires me. It gives me the energy, ability and skill. It just flows. It is a spiritual process.”

The colours used are striking and organic. “Some are non-toxic, lead-free paints. Some are created from kumkum and haldi, and the application of these paints is a little more laborious. I also use a little bit of organic colour powders. They aren’t really plant based, but other forms of organic. This year I have used a wonderful combination of lime and kumkum. The saris of Gowri have lovely borders and colour combinations.” The Ganeshas are created by traditional potters who live in the outskirts of the city. “They are specifically Ganesha potters. They again begin work in November-December,” informs Deepika.

T.D. Deepak, co-founder of Bimba, Art Ashram says that it is not justified to say that the idols are ‘organic’. “Visually, the primary practice is to create beauty. Ganesha is a harbinger of goodness and auspiciousness. Beauty should be gentle. There should be a sacredness with reverence to earth. We make 100 to 120 Ganeshas every year. The work continues to celebrate traditional potters. We have a responsibility towards the environment and the potters. We want to work with the sensitivity, sensibility and aestheticism of the artists and with those who wants to work with a world that wants to be sensitive.”

If tradition and aestheticism is the cornerstone of Bimba the Art Ashram, innovation is key for three other organisations -- GreenMyLife, Heritage and MyTemple. They have created Suma Sumukha Ganesha idols that you can keep forever with you. Yes, you read that right. The immersion process is where its uniqueness lies. The eco-friendly and beautiful Ganeshas will actually transform into something you will treasure. “We got talking about how our lakes are getting polluted,” says Gitanjali Rajamani, founder of GreenMyLife when asked what prompted them to make such unique Ganeshas. “Heritage Trust got us in touch with an artist who makes the Hoysala Ganesha. MyTemple, on the other hand, links people to culture and temples. So together we decided to create Ganeshas made entirely of locally available clay.” The outer polish, says Gitanjali, is made of the Ganges clay. “It gives a layered sheen.”

So to what exactly does the Ganesha transform? A plant. “We have filled the Ganesha inside with desi cow manure. We will also be supplying some amount of soil. When you pour water over the Ganesha, it dissolves easily. Then we give seeds separately. At a price of Rs. 1,901, we give a Ganesha idol, fibre planter, which comes with a guarantee of 10 years, and seeds. We give a leaflet with instructions, and even have recipes for modak.” Upon placing an order, the Ganeshas will be delivered to homes. They are available at https://www.greenmylife.in/shop/suma-sumukha-ganesha/suma-sumukha-ganesha/.

Bimba the Art Ashram can be contacted on is located at 42 Ratna Vilas road, Basavanagudi. Call: 41489354.