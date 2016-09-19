The art camp at SBI is a celebration of colour and thoughts

Breaking the boundaries of where art belongs and how art knows no boundaries, State Bank of India, Koti is conducting the fourth edition of its art camp in their premises.With jars of acrylic paints, brushes, charcoal, etching tools, a potter’s wheel and colourful canvases, laymen get a first hand glimpse of the world of artists. The artists at work are mostly young, barring a few senior artists who the young artists feel privileged to share the space with. The canvases and their subjects vary and along with that every artist’s expression of their wandering thoughts.

Sai Shashank’s work is a blur with a few tapes. What stands out in the centre is something that looks like a camera. “Evolution is what I am working on. Not the evolution of mankind; but just one aspect of technology that helps us record the present, that will soon be in the past and will be a treasure for the future: the camera. I want to show the evolution of camera,” smiles Shashank as he gets back to giving some meaning to the blur in and around his central subject.

A little away, potter Jayaprakash is patting mounds of clay on the potter’s wheel. Sometimes clawing into it, sometimes pampering it with some water, gradually making the clay rise and then pressing it down. “It isn’t ready to be made into anything. Preparation is important for the final product to be a good one,” he says. As he speaks his fingers work to spread the clay , then folded it in to finally make a small earthen lamp. “Since this is a camp at a bank, let me make a small bank as well,” he says and goes on to create a mini clay piggy bank.

With the bank background on everyone’s mind, thoughts run to money. Money runs the world, “but its value is forever changing,” a concept that Venkat Swamy’s work depicts. Indian currency cannot be separated from the image of the father of the nation on it, Naresh Bollu’s work centre’s around Mahatma Gandhi’s face.

The camp organised by SBI has attracted big crowds; after all, it isn’t everyday that we get to witness the labour behind the canvases. As Rajeshwar Rao scratches the acrylic with a needle on his canvas, a little girl, a visitor, helps him put some dots with a brush. Keen to learn, how, why and where are questions she poses to Rao, who guides her patiently.

A visit to the camp will make many ponder on some topics each artist have taken up. Kavita Deuskar, a senior artist draws attention to the game of Chess. “Chess is hardly played on the board these days. So the chess pieces are bored and playing with themselves,” says Kavita.

The art works will be on display till September 21.