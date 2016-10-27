A unique brunch recently saw pets and their owners dining under the same roof

A lazy Sunday with your pet, with food for both you and your pet. Doesn’t that sound thrilling? That’s what the ‘Pawsome’ brunch at Taj Krishna was all about. Pets, owners, food and lots of free cuddles.

The lawns at Taj Krishna for the unique brunch was a welcome change to pet lovers who wouldn’t want to be separated from their pets on their day off. So, when the brunch was announced pet owners who are confident of their pet’s behaviour amongst other pets headed to make the most of a Sunday with their pets. Spot, an adopted Indian male dog was the most thrilled to be in the company of other canines.

Spot’s owner, Valli says, “Pet, food and more pets was just too good to refuse. Spot is an adopted pup. We keep rescuing pups and dogs, so he is used to having dogs around. The arrangements were good as well. There was no chaos, no confusion. There was ample for us and for them as well.”Would she go again? “Yes, I can do anything to be around these furry friends,” she says. The pawsome brunch gives pet owners the chance to go out for a meal with his/her pet, socialise with other pet owners, a chance to enjoy a good spread at a 5 star hotel buffet with their pet – along with treats for the pets (steamed vegetarian balls, lamb and sweet potato patties with rice krispies, etc). The pawsome brunch is an ideal place for owners to exchange ideas on pet care, grooming, diet and so on, says another pet owner who attended the brunch.

Vishal Jain who went for the brunch with one of his St Bernards, Zoey, was thrilled to see the arrangements for the pets. “Equal attention was given to the pets, their food and the arrangements were of the best quality. I was mostly floored to see two separate bowls for each pet and the way their bowls were cleaned from time to time. I am looking forward for the next brunch with the pets. Pet socialising is cool, I say,” says Vishal Jain. Shonali Sharma headed to the brunch with two of her dogs and didn’t realise how much her beagle enjoyed her day out. While her bullmastiff, she says, “needs a little more time to get used to so many around. There are hardly any events where pets can be taken, this was surprise and I am hoping this happens quite often.” For now, the Pet brunch however is only for cats and dogs.