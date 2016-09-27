Flex your imagination

Author and artist Dan Parent on challenging himself to create new characters

At the recently concluded Comic Con 2016, author and artist Dan Parent was in a relaxed mood, unwinding in the cafeteria. “I’m trying to adjust to different time zones. I try to take a nap whenever I can,” he smiles as he speaks to MetroPlus.

Best known for his work in Archie comics, the artist went on to create the first gay character Kevin in the legendary comic series. Even in his childhood, Dan was an avid reader of comic books. “My mom used to buy the books for me. I started reading Ritchie Rich and Casper. I would have been five or six when she bought them for me and I would read them over and over again,” he recalls. He reminisces the companion he found in the big box of comics kept near his bed. “I always used to doodle on my notebooks and report card covers.”

How funny is he as a person? “No. I am not at all funny,” he retorts and continues, “It is just a matter of flexing your imagination; sometimes it is easier than others. Sometimes you are full of ideas and sometimes you are not. If you are gonna get paid then you need to force yourself to mobilise. It has never been a problem. I have always been pretty good about coming up with the stuff.”

Next year he completes 30 years and is amazed at the way he has continued his long innings in the industry. “Thirty years is long time! Who thought anything would last 30 years,” he exclaims. “I was lucky enough to get hired right after school. They liked my work and were actually giving me work while I was still in school.”

Dan speaks on the changing trends. “When I started out I was drawing, not writing yet. I would write a story only after a few years. Now I write pretty much most of what I draw. The first five years or more was about getting my drawings out. It was the drawing period as they wanted us to draw in a certain style. Then I started reading more characters and also wanted to challenge myself and bring them story ideas. It was about creating more and it reflects your creativity. After doing that for the last 15 years, I began doing a lot of Archie covers. It is good fun and faster than drawing and writing.”

Which role did he enjoy the most? “Drawing,” he quips. Dan also did Die Kitty Die which is his own book, a project he did it for his friend. He shares how digital revolution has helped artistes connect more with the audience. “You are able to get that instant audience. A lot of people don’t live near comic book stores and live in remote areas. Artistes are able to reach out more. There are those who buy both — the digital version and the print version of Archie’s. I never had a problem with the digital version. I always felt it was a good idea.”

While Jughead is one of his favourites, Dan promises there are some new characters that are still in his mind.