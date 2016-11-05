I have dry skin with pimples on my cheeks, leaving dark patches. Other parts are fair. Please suggest a home remedy for an even skin tone.

– Amreetha

Pimples occur on oily areas. You seem to have a combination or mixed-skin type, with some parts being dry and others oily. Check for dandruff, which can lead to pimples. Cleanse your face with a medicated soap or one with ingredients like tulsi and neem. After cleansing, apply an astringent lotion on the areas with pimples, using cotton wool. Sandalwood paste can be applied on pimples. Take two teaspoons of curd, add a little turmeric (haldi) and apply on the entire face once a day. Wash off with water after 15 minutes. Thrice a week, mix multani mitti (Fuller’s Earth) with rose water and lemon juice. Apply the mask on the dark areas and wash off when dry.

