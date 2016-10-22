My skin is very oily. I am fed up of using many products. It is of no use. My scalp also becomes oily the day after a hair wash. Please help.

– Sanjana

Cleanse your face with a mild soap or a face wash only two or three times a day. Excessive use of soap can stimulate the oil further. After cleansing, apply an astringent lotion, using cotton wool. It is available at any cosmetic store. Once daily, make a paste of multani mitti with rose water and apply on your face, avoiding the lips and the area around your eyes. Wash it off when dry. Avoid applying creams and moisturisers. Wash your hair four times a week. Use less shampoo and rinse well with water. Only one application is enough. Use a mild herbal shampoo, dilute it with a little water and then apply. Using harsh shampoos stimulates the scalp further. After shampoo, add the juice of a lemon to a mug of water and use as a last rinse. Avoid oil applications. Include fruits, raw salads, sprouts in your daily diet. Add the juice of a lemon to a glass of water and have it first thing in the morning.

Mail your queries to askshahnaz@gmail.com