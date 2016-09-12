Singh it with Sukhwinder

As Sukhwinder Singh’s ‘Gajanan’ releases across video streaming sites, the singer reveals his interest to be more regular in South cinema

HYDERABAD: With only a couple of days to go for the Ganesh nimmajanam, singer Sukhwinder Singh looks and feels unstoppable. He enjoys being one among the crowds when the jhanki (procession) goes on, singing and dancing to many numbers of his and fellow singers (this time he says his Bajirao Mastani track- ‘Gajanana’ is the toast of the season) as if there’s no tomorrow. “There’s no professional commitment here. People too, even when they recognise me, don’t intrude into my private space and consider me as one among them,” Sukhwinder quips.

This time, he says has a better reason to celebrate, as his foot-tapping single ‘Gajanan’, produced by T-series and composed by the Aashiqui 2 sensation Jeet Ganguly, hits multiple video streaming sites.

The track is vintage Sukhwinder, as his signature rustic energy works its charm to up the devotional fervour. “I am very happy to have collaborated with Jeet; he’s one brilliant lad whose career graph will go places in the times to come,” the Chak De singer is sure. Professionally, he accepts this is one of his busiest phases, managing time between film and album recordings in multiple languages, performing for concerts.

In fact, even for his recent musical tribute (released across digital circuits only) to Kishore Kumar that he recorded over a three day span, he reveals he lied to his industry colleagues that he was on leave.

“I think that must have been my cutest lie to late. I did this only because of my love for Kishore da. While I recorded the first song only as my girlfriend requested it, I realised I was enjoying this process and we went onto do about seven more songs (including ‘Meri Soni Meri Tamanna’, ‘Roop Tera Mastana’, ‘Ye Shaam Mastani’). I didn’t approach any music label for this or do it for any commercial reason. I even made sure my songs were only his basic versions and didn’t try much to improvise them even with the orchestration. His songs came at a time when music wasn’t about experimentation. What I tried was only to stick to its soul,” he reveals.

Unintended sabbatical

Sukhwinder is well-aware that the unintended sabbatical from South cinema, has been a tad too long. He says he has all intentions of increasing the track-count, while reminding that his track for a Kannada film Leelemayana Leeleyu with Ismail Darbar (the Devdas composer) has topped the music charts for long.

His rendition of the title track ‘Jayaho Janatha’ in Janatha Garage has also kept him in news for the right reasons. “The gap was a result of many economical issues.

It wasn’t feasible for me to travel every time for a new song. I’ve now asked my industry colleagues (in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films) to drop by my studio for recordings and they were more than welcoming.” He recollects that the very reason he’s in the music industry is because of the professional break he got in the South.

Smooth sailing

In Hindi though, things have been as smooth as ever. His number for Sultan was an instant catch among listeners, while his just-released ‘Har Har’ track for the Diwali release Shivaay is gaining applause from several corners. He can’t thank the Devgns enough, for standing by the thick and thin of his career. “He (Ajay Devgn) knows that I’ll be there for him whenever he needs me. Unlike the intense roles in his films, you’ll be surprised to know that the man is full of mischief off-screen.”

He is also keenly waiting to know the response for his song in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon.

His only word of appreciation and caution at once for young composers is, “They are extremely good with their compositions, but they’d be nothing short of best when they team up with accomplished singers for their numbers (than singing it themselves).”

What’s his mantra in staying in the industry? “The word ‘belief’ makes me feel better than ‘confidence’. Having belief takes all the pressure off me,” he signs off.