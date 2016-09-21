As a new day breaks...

As Nikkhil Advani mounts the Indian adaptation of “Hatufim”, the director-producer talks about his shift from romantic dramas to thrillers

More than a decade back when Kal Ho Naa Ho emerged as a paean to eternal romance, we thought that one more filmmaker has figured out the heart ache of the non-resident Indian. Those were the days when the industry was increasingly getting divided into Karan Johar school of mush and Ram Gopal Varma’s factory of machine guns. But, whatever Nikkhil Advani dished out after the Shah Rukh Khan starrer, was a heartless experience. Till, of course, D-Day, where he changed gears and swerved towards the thriller genre with consummate ease. He followed it by producing Airlift and is now turning to television with P.O.W: Bandi Yudh Ke on Star Plus. It is an adaptation of popular Israeli series Hatufim which, over the years, has spurred many clones including Homeland in the US. “I think I was always made for thrillers,” says Advani after a pause. “All along I was doing things which I thought other people would want me to do. Few people know that before Kal Ho Na Ho, I was writing a thriller which was at that time a bit too much to be the first film of a director under Dharma Productions other than Karan. So we decided to go with Kal Ho Naa Ho, which was more in the space for which Dharma Productions was known for at that point of time.”

A Vijay Anand fan, Advani says he loved watching suspense dramas like Teesri Manzil and Johnny Mera Naam, and reminds the first film he co-wrote was Sudhir Mishra’s Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin. “I like to watch news and keep up with current affairs and politics. If I can marry them with fictional characters and emotions, it is the best combination, I guess,” reflects Advani and goes on to share how he watched three back to back shows of Parinda. “I liked the way it was crafted by Binod Pradhan and Renu Saluja and how even smaller characters like that of Satish Kaushik made a lasting impact.”

In that case Kal Ho Naa Ho seems like a compromise of a youngster but Advani reminds that he assisted Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar before breaking out. “It is important to tell a story well irrespective of the genre. I admire filmmakers like Yash Chopra. I don’t subscribe to the notion that he was the king of romance. To me, he was the king of drama. From Kabhi Kabhie to Kala Pathar, he handled a variety of subjects and then he is also known for a film like Mashaal. Indians grow up reading Ramayan and Mahabharat, which are dramatic epics and multi-layered. If you have command over drama and the ability to evoke response from the audience, only then you can survive in this industry.”

This, Advani avers, he has tried in P.O.W, which is about two Indian soldiers, who escape from Pakistan 17 years after the Kargil War. “Of course, it is about prisoners of war but what moved me was the story of their wives and children who could not move on in life. They are prisoners of hope. In one sense hope is keeping them going but in another it is holding them back. It creates such inbuilt dilemma that it made me sit up.”

This, he adds, made him adapt Hatufim, and not Homeland. “In India, I am more interested in what happened to the families because it is what makes the story more dramatic and real.” It also reflects that culturally we are closer to Israel than the US. “It is especially true for North India, where many states have felt the effect of the Partition and constant friction with the neighbouring country.”

The series comes at a time when the country is being made to grapple with the issue of nationalism. Advani says one of the main reasons that pushed him is the way the debate is trivialised. “We often put on the label of a nationalist on our chest without even knowing what it is all about. Raising a flag or eating a particular cuisine doesn’t make us national or anti-national. It is nonsensical. That is why I am telling the story of two families who endured pain to keep their hope alive for two soldiers lodged in a Pakistan jail.”

It is hard to ignore that one of them is a Sardar and the other is a Muslim. “It is not deliberate. It came naturally to me. And it goes with the original story…what happens when Imaan Khan, an Air Force pilot comes back to India and is seen with suspicion as some feel that he might have traded crucial information for his freedom. It adds suspense and drama to human relationships."

As one reminds him that Hatufim was a story of three POWs, Advani says that it is a surprise that he won’t like to reveal right now.

However, the fact that Advani is pushing for an aggressive approach against Pakistan once again after D-Day is no surprise. “I have no Right wing agenda in my stories,” he insists. “If you break them down, every thing boils down to politics. Even in D-Day, the crux of the matter was whether India really wanted Dawood back. Bringing him back would mean that a huge Pandora ’s Box will open up and might reveal the lack of bureaucratic and political will. My only aim is that let’s admit there is lot of politics involved in the relations between the two countries and until we throw that out, the situation won’t improve.”

Starring Purab Kohli, Satyadeep Mishra, Maneesh Choudhari and Sandhya Mridul, the finite series seems like 24 in terms of scale and reflects the changing scenario on Indian television in the face of competition from global players like HBO and Netflix. Like the 80s, big names are once again eager to take risks on the small screen. “That phase has to come back. I told the crew that don’t tell me that television par yahi hota hai. I took actors who could carry not only the dialogues but nuances and silences as well.”

Advani maintains that the debate of big screen vs small screen is over as now everything is available on your mini screen of i-pad. “You don’t have to watch Game of Thrones on a big screen. And it has not just to do with television – Pink deals with sexuality of three girls, Airlift is backed by Akshay Kumar and Neerja works at the box office. The general consensus is successful stories need not be formula-based."

Still, when Advani gets associated with a dud like Hero and a shallow romance like Katti Batti, you feel things haven’t changed much. “They were mistakes that I made with eyes wide open. I think you need to follow what Salim Javed once said: ‘People pay you for saying no, and not for saying yes.’ You need to be able to choose wisely. Even if it means you are not the most liked person in the classroom. My company is now five years old and we have produced two relevant films. We believe in our writers and all the directors that we are nurturing are either reinventing or breaking the formula.”

Having said that, he adds, for an outsider it is still difficult to say no. “Every day you are fighting the whole battle between art and commerce. And who doesn’t want to be the most liked person in the class room. I mean Javed Sahib will also be known as the writer of ‘Ek Do Teen’.” That is another inbuilt dilemma!