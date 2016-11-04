Artists of different fields break their own barriers in a novel initiative by Dhi Art Space

HYDERABAD: The air was electric with excitement as a group of artists walk into Dhi Art Space. Outside the centre, two monkeys sit on the parapet wall and stare at passers-by. We take a peep inside and Dhi’s founder Bhargavi G. explains PEEP - Presenting End to End Practice - is their new initiative. “It is an open studios concept; we call it PEEP,” she states and adds, “When an artist is working, one tends to peep. Here artists are encouraged to explore different art practices like sculpture, print making including woodcut, etching, lino cut or painting. They choose to do what they want. Why should print makers only print and sculptors be restricted to sculpting?” she asks.

She asserts that this open studio concept is not a camp where artists of one field sit and work or a workshop where an expert teaches the nuances.

Here the idea was to let the artists work collectively like a team. “In PEEP, the artists are from different fields and their ideas take on a different perspective,” she says. Interestingly, the group includes young artists. “We have taken youngsters because we want them to go to the next level,” she adds.

We glance around the Art Space and see empty walls. “As soon as they complete a drawing or whatever they are working on, they can mount it on the wall and gauge and analyse their work,” she comments.

Artist Srinivas jokes that he has two faces. “First is to coordinate the event and the second is to be part of it. We are purposely putting artists in a different situation that obliges them to see things in a different way,” he states. He gives the example of printmaker Veera Reddy, who plans to work on a sculpture. “This opens up the possibility of an individual exploring his capabilities. When he is working in his studio, he might not have the advantage of breaking his own barriers,” he explains. Veera Reddy quips, “I don’t believe in art; I believe in expression.”

For sculptor Ramakrishna, it is an exciting initiative to be part of. “There are other artists to discuss and share,” he smiles. Artist Kiran Kumar, who doesn’t believe in ‘division of art fields’ did his bachelors in painting, masters in printmaking and is now a sculptor. “I don’t like to be stuck with one medium. In a studio, there is limited space and time; in this buoyant atmosphere, one is inspired to try something new,” he shares. We ask Anila Kumar about his endeavour and the young artist remarks, “I experience challenges from the beginning including choosing the material.” He observes a gallery space/studio is like a laboratory where one experiments to create something new.

As a final word, Bhargavi adds, “It is not a competition, there are no time restrictions and this is not a platform to prove oneself; it is a platform to express, rejuvenate and have nice conversations.”

PEEP is on till November 15.